5 Biggest Changes Invincible Season 4 Made From The Comics

Contains spoilers for "Invincible" Season 4

"Invincible" fans had to wait a long time for the TV adaptation of their favorite comic. The Prime Video series started its run in 2021, but the original comic kicked off in 2003. In all those years, fans read and reread the comics until they had every panel memorized, but thankfully the show still contains some genuine surprises.

We deeply enjoyed "Invincible" Season 3, and Season 4 picks up the momentum and carries the series to even more dramatic heights. Mark Grayson (Steven Yeun) is still trying to balance his personal life with his job as a superhero, but after the events of Season 3, he's having a harder time than ever keeping things together. The Viltrumites are out there, and sooner or later, Mark will need to take the fight to them.

As always, Season 4 is a faithful adaptation of the original story, and we're well on our way to seeing the "Invincible" comic book ending play out on screen. At the same time, comic and series creator Robert Kirkman and the show's writers are busy making sure that even comic fans will find a few surprises each season, and they've made small adjustments to the story that lead to big improvements in the pacing. Even if you're an expert in everything there is to know about "Invincible," there's still some exciting new info for you in Season 4. If you missed any of the changes, here's a quick recap to get you up to speed.