5 Biggest Changes Invincible Season 4 Made From The Comics
Contains spoilers for "Invincible" Season 4
"Invincible" fans had to wait a long time for the TV adaptation of their favorite comic. The Prime Video series started its run in 2021, but the original comic kicked off in 2003. In all those years, fans read and reread the comics until they had every panel memorized, but thankfully the show still contains some genuine surprises.
We deeply enjoyed "Invincible" Season 3, and Season 4 picks up the momentum and carries the series to even more dramatic heights. Mark Grayson (Steven Yeun) is still trying to balance his personal life with his job as a superhero, but after the events of Season 3, he's having a harder time than ever keeping things together. The Viltrumites are out there, and sooner or later, Mark will need to take the fight to them.
As always, Season 4 is a faithful adaptation of the original story, and we're well on our way to seeing the "Invincible" comic book ending play out on screen. At the same time, comic and series creator Robert Kirkman and the show's writers are busy making sure that even comic fans will find a few surprises each season, and they've made small adjustments to the story that lead to big improvements in the pacing. Even if you're an expert in everything there is to know about "Invincible," there's still some exciting new info for you in Season 4. If you missed any of the changes, here's a quick recap to get you up to speed.
Conquest gets a little more time to shine
Conquest was one of the most intimidating villains in the "Invincible" comics, even though he and Mark only fought twice before he was defeated. When Conquest, voiced by Jeffrey Dean Morgan, appeared in the Prime Video series, fans were hopeful that the character would get an expanded role. Robert Kirkman even told Variety after "Invincible" Season 3, "There's a lot left on the table that I would love to get to at some point. Because of that, you'll see a lot more stuff with Conquest in the show."
Season 4 does give Conquest more time to shine, but he doesn't get the expanded story that fans were hoping for. We get to see his dramatic escape from Earth as well as his reunion with the Viltrumites and their army. Then we jump straight to Conquest's rematch with Mark from the comics.
That climactic battle plays out a little differently than it did in the comics. Some fans were upset that the TV version cut some dialogue that helped explain how Mark was able to defeat a Viltrumite as strong as Conquest. Others felt the show went too over-the-top with gore during the fight, making it almost unbelievable that Mark survives. Overall, fans love the adapted battle, but the changes to Conquest's character in Season 4 don't quite live up to the hype that Kirkman started.
Tech Jacket has gotten a refresh
Tech Jacket is one of the new characters in "Invincible" Season 4, and you could be forgiven if you don't remember the character from the comics. A minor player who gets recruited to help with the Viltrumite war, Tech Jacket has the same role in the "Invincible" TV show. But Robert Kirkman and the show's writers introduced some major changes to the character: In the comics, Tech Jacket is a teen boy named Zack Thompson, and the mechanized suit that gives Zack his superhero name comes from an alien race called the Geldarians. After saving the Geldarians on their homeworld, Zack returns to Earth, takes up the Tech Jacket mantle, and eventually gets recruited into the Viltrumite War.
The "Invincible" TV show gender swaps Tech Jacket, but that's not where the show's changes end. In the Prime Video series, Tech Jacket is a young teen girl named Zoe Thompson (Zoey Deutch) who's already well acquainted with the powers of her alien suit and an active hero on Earth when she's introduced.
Also, in the show Tech Jacket doesn't work alone. Zoe's father Ed (Bobby Moynihan) is stationed on an unexplained orbital base above the Earth, and he helps coordinate Tech Jacket's missions from there. The new dynamics between Tech Jacket and her father make the character much more interesting. We're hoping that she'll get some more screen time in Season 5, especially because the comic book version of Tech Jacket didn't see much action after the Viltrumite War.
Invincible goes to Hell
"Invincible" Season 4 features a whole storyline that comic readers never got to see. In "Hurm," Mark takes a quick trip to Hell, a literal underworld filled with demons that has remarkably little connection to any human-practiced religion. Mark gets summoned there by Damien Darkblood (Clancy Brown), who needs help fighting an ultra-powerful being called Volcanikka (Indira Varma). Mark succeeds in his mission, but the entire ordeal throws his head for a loop and makes him question some of his assumptions about the world.
Speaking about his approach to the Prime Video adaptation, Robert Kirkman has said that wherever possible, he wants to introduce changes to the story that will surprise comic readers while also expanding on the original story in interesting ways. Kirkman specifically talked about Mark's trip to Hell with ScreenRant, saying, "Thematically, that Darkblood story falling where it falls does a lot of work with Mark's character and sets up a lot of things about where he is and what his mindset is moving into the Viltrumite War."
It's changes like those seen in "Hurm" that make this series so engaging, even for old school "Invincible" fans who think they know every twist and turn that the tale will take.
Damien Darkblood is back in the mix
Dedicating one whole episode to telling a new story is a bold movie for a comic adaptation. The entire "Hurm" episode is a big change from the "Invincible" comics, but the ending lays the groundwork for even more dramatic changes. Damien Darkblood was a minor character throughout the comic run, but in the TV show he's been sidelined since Season 1. Damien has a big role to play in Hell during the events of "Hurm," but the final moments of the episode hint at an even bigger role for him in a future season.
Damien and Mark defeat Volcanikka, but they don't kill her permanently. In fact, Volcanikka seems to indicate that she can't be truly destroyed. Satan (Bruce Campbell) isn't giving up the fight, though, and he sends Damien back to Earth to begin investigating Volcanikka's activities there. Satan tells Damien that he's considering coming to Earth himself, and Damien says to himself that he's been afraid his boss will choose that as an option. "Hurm" is the only episode in Season 4 that features Damien, so fans will have to wait until Season 5 to see what comes of his investigation.
The Viltrumite War has a new timeline
The Viltrumite War is the climax of "Invincible" Season 4, and the show handles that storyline in the same way it handles all the material from the original comic. The broad strokes of the story arc are almost exactly the same. Telescria gets attacked by Viltrumites, but then the Coalition takes the fight to Viltrum. The Viltrumite home world is destroyed, but the surviving Viltrumites manage to hide out on Earth until Thragg (Lee Pace) blackmails Mark into letting them stay on the planet.
All that said, the show dramatically compresses the timeline of the Viltrumite War. In the comics, Mark is out in space fighting the good fight for over 10 months. He spends most of the time in a coma, like he does in the show, but he's away from Earth for the better part of a year. In the show, the whole war takes just a handful of months, which makes Mark's transition back to Earth a little more believable. Eve (Gillian Jacobs) is still recovering emotionally from her decision to get an abortion, and now Mark gets to be part of her healing process.
The compressed timeline also has some implications for Nolan (J.K. Simmons) and Debbie (Sandra Oh). In the comic, Nolan and Debbie are almost explicitly back together at the end of the war, but in the show, Debbie is still adjusting to the fact that Nolan is alive and isn't a villain. Because of the timeline change, we'll likely get to see her feelings develop more slowly in Season 5.