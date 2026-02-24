Invincible Season 4's New Characters Explained

Mark Grayson voice actor Steven Yeun never expected "Invincible" to get so popular. Yet here we are; Season 4 of the series is on the way, and it doesn't look like it's going to slow down anytime soon. Fans have become invested in these characters and stuck with them through all sorts of threats, from a potential hive mind invasion to the Invincible War that saw different versions of Mark wreak havoc across the main timeline.

A lot of ground has already been covered, but there's also much to look forward to on the horizon. The trailer for "Invincible" Season 4 has shown off some new characters that are set to be introduced in the coming batch of episodes. Some may wind up with limited screen time, solely existing to offer some cool fights and flesh out this animated world. But others — one in particular — are set to completely alter the balance of power within the "Invincible" universe.

So before the first episodes of "Invincible" Season 4 drop via Prime Video on March 18, here's a quick primer on all the new characters you should get familiar with.