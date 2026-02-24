Invincible Season 4's New Characters Explained
Mark Grayson voice actor Steven Yeun never expected "Invincible" to get so popular. Yet here we are; Season 4 of the series is on the way, and it doesn't look like it's going to slow down anytime soon. Fans have become invested in these characters and stuck with them through all sorts of threats, from a potential hive mind invasion to the Invincible War that saw different versions of Mark wreak havoc across the main timeline.
A lot of ground has already been covered, but there's also much to look forward to on the horizon. The trailer for "Invincible" Season 4 has shown off some new characters that are set to be introduced in the coming batch of episodes. Some may wind up with limited screen time, solely existing to offer some cool fights and flesh out this animated world. But others — one in particular — are set to completely alter the balance of power within the "Invincible" universe.
So before the first episodes of "Invincible" Season 4 drop via Prime Video on March 18, here's a quick primer on all the new characters you should get familiar with.
Thragg
This is the "Invincible" comic book character that fans have been waiting to see for a long time. Thragg is the one character Invincible should fear most, as he's the most powerful being within the Viltrum Empire. He's the Grand Regent who leads the Viltrumites on their various conquests across the universe, acquiring dominion over countless worlds. We've already seen how strong the likes of Invincible, Omni-Man (J.K. Simmons), and Battle Beast (Michael Dorn) are, yet in the comics, Thragg makes quick work of all of them.
Fans of the "Invincible" comics might be surprised that it's taken this long for us to get our first look at Thragg. He appears in "Invincible" #11 in a flashback sequence, although it takes a little while longer before he becomes more of an outright antagonist. But make no mistake, Thragg is the endgame in "Invincible." He's the ultimate big bad, and if Mark wants to keep Earth safe, then Thragg is the one he has to go through.
The "Invincible" Season 4 trailer gives us a quick look at Thragg, as we see him stand up from his throne and say, "Leave no one alive," while Anissa (Shantel VanSanten) and Kregg (Clancy Brown) stand behind him. Thragg will be voiced by Lee Pace, who has experience playing comic book bad guys like Ronan the Accuser in "Guardians of the Galaxy" and "Captain Marvel." But Thragg is vastly more powerful than Ronan, and with "Invincible" potentially running for eight seasons, there could be a lot of opportunities to see just how depraved Thragg gets.
Universa
Thragg is more than enough of a threat to carry an entire season of "Invincible" all on his own, but based on the trailer, there are plenty of other foes Invincible and company will have to contend with. One adversary making her debut is Universa, who will be voiced by Danai Gurira. She previously starred on "The Walking Dead," another popular TV series based on a Robert Kirkman comic, and now she's jumped ship to Kirkman's superhero property.
Universa first appears in "Invincible" #69 as an extraterrestrial visitor to Earth who attacks a nuclear power plant. She wants to acquire all of Earth's energy so that she can bring it back to her homeworld and save it, even at the expense of Earth itself dying. Based on the trailer, it appears as though this storyline will play out on the Prime Video series, as we witness Universa absorbing a ton of power, which draws her into a fight with Invincible and Atom Eve (Gillian Jacobs).
She doesn't do much in the comics following her big attempted heist, so it'd be a safe bet to assume she'll only factor into an episode or two of "Invincible" Season 4. But you never know how much the show will deviate from the source material.
Dinosaurus/David Anders
Even with lots of bloody carnage and a looming Viltrumite War, it's kind of hard to ignore the giant dinosaur in the "Invincible" Season 4 trailer. This is Dinosaurus, to be voiced by Matthew Rhys of "The Americans" fame. Dinosaurus' real name is David Anders, who has the ability to transform into a muscular, T-Rex-like creature with immense strength.
Fans should expect Dinosaurus to appear relatively early in Season 4. In the comics, he shows up directly after the Invincible War to prevent any reconstruction from occurring. He wants to see massive death within the human race, believing it will be necessary for the ultimate survival of the species. This basically makes him something of a Thanos figure in the "Invincible" canon, who believes humans need to be culled so that future generations can thrive.
Even though they start out as enemies, Invincible and Dinosaurus team up later in the "Invincible" comics run. The trailer only shows the two fighting, so it's possible this team-up will occur in a season yet to come.
Tech Jacket
Tech Jacket was technically introduced during "Invincible" Season 3. He fights Mustache Invincible, one of the many Mark Grayson variants, during the Invincible War in outer space and actually manages to kill him. To casual fans, this might just seem like a random superhero who got a lucky shot in, but there's more here than meets the eye.
Tech Jacket makes several appearances in the "Invincible" Season 4 trailer. At one point, he obliterates a supersized foe with what looks like cybernetic enhancements. Later, it appears that Tech Jacket blows up a ship in outer space, which means he'll almost undoubtedly be a powerful ally in the coming Viltrumite invasion.
His real name is Zack Thompson, and he tries to help a dying alien from a species that develops incredible suits of armor to protect them from larger threats. The alien orders his jacket to bind to Zack and protect him, and now, Zack has weaponry powerful enough to take down a Viltrumite. Tech Jacket even has his own comic book line outside of "Invincible," so if he's received well enough, Prime Video might be interested in giving him his own spinoff series.
Space Racer
Like Tech Jacket, Space Racer has technically already been referenced on "Invincible," but his legend will inevitably get fleshed out in Season 4 and beyond. In Season 2, Mark stumbles upon one of his father's books, "The Man With the Invincible Gun," which is about an all-powerful alien wielding a gun that can destroy planets (and by extension, Viltrumites) with a single blast.
Mark develops a hunch that his father's books hide truths about the universe and that the legendary character he read about is real. It seems that his hunch pays off, as the Season 4 trailer indeed shows Space Racer in action. The character appears when Thaedus (Peter Cullen) mentions recruiting allies, so more than likely, the new season will see Mark and friends trying to recruit Space Racer to their cause to take out the Viltrumite army.
As for his weapon, Space Racer's Infinity Ray requires a steady mind, as a misfire could result in catastrophic consequences. It's also bonded with Space Racer himself, and he's able to summon it back to him regardless of where it's physically located, much like how Thor can command his hammer, Mjölnir, to return to him on a whim.
Volcanikka
The "Invincible" Season 4 trailer features a lot to take in, from Thragg's grand entrance to Allen the Alien (Seth Rogen) getting ripped up by some red, lizard-esque creatures. In a quick shot that's easy to miss, fans of the comics may have caught Volcanikka, who, more than likely, will have a minor role to play in the forthcoming season.
Volcanikka first appears in "Invincible" #107. Her name isn't subtle; she has the ability to manipulate magma, and that also means she can control Magmamites, which have so far been under the control of Doc Seismic (Chris Diamantopoulos). Doc's a mad scientist who's appeared a few times in the TV series and was last seen in the opening episode of Season 3. He almost bests the Guardians of the Globe, but he's ultimately subdued and apprehended by Darkwing (Cleveland Berto).
In the comics, Volcanikka captures Doc Seismic and turns him into a magma entity like her, and the two begin a new reign of terror. In the quick glimpse we get of Volcanikka in the trailer, it doesn't look like Doc Seismic is there. Perhaps he'll appear later, or maybe Volcanikka will decide to go it alone. Either way, like Doc Seismic, expect her to have a limited role in Season 4's overarching storyline.