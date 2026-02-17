Invincible Comic Book Ending Explained: What Happens To Mark Grayson?

"Invincible" kicked off its incredible 144 issue run in 2003. The series, published by Image Comics, was created by Robert Kirkman and illustrated by Cory Walker with, for the majority of its existence, Ryan Ottley. The comic shares some similarities with Kirkman's other famous creation, "The Walking Dead," but "Invincible" is a superhero story through and through.

In some ways, "Invincible" reads like a love letter to the superhero books that came before. In others, "Invincible" is a critique. One of the most unique features of Kirkman's creation is that "Invincible" has real weight where other mainstream comic books often do not. "Invincible" gets compared to "The Boys" because Kirkman's story isn't afraid to get dark and violent. Events in the comic have lasting consequences. Characters die, worlds are destroyed, and lives are permanently altered in ways that both Marvel and DC tend to avoid.

Because the book's world feels so tactile, it's only natural that "Invincible" features a real ending. "Invincible" readers were shocked to learn that the book's final issue would hit shelves in 2018. Issue #144 brought the book's incredible 15 year run to a close, and since then, the "Invincible" TV show has introduced some changes that reinvigorated the fan base. Whether you're a comic reader looking for a refresher, or a TV series fan who's trying to peek ahead, we're here to cover everything that happened at the end of this legendary comic series.