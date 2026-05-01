Monarch: Legacy Of Monsters Plot Holes That Need To Be Answered

Contains spoilers for "Monarch: Legacy of Monsters" Season 2, Episode 10 — "Where We Belong"

"Monarch: Legacy of Monsters" Season 2 finally wraps up the story of the surprisingly benevolent Titan X in the season finale, "Where We Belong." The season delivers kaiju mayhem that rivals some of the wildest giant monster fights in movies, and effectively closes the book on major MonsterVerse figure Bill Randa (Anders Holm) by covering the story between his youth and eventual transformation into the jaded Monarch official played by John Goodman in "Kong: Skull Island."

By making the season's key kaiju a sympathetic figure that becomes the victim of human interference, the show delves deep into the intricacies of the titular organization's moral dilemma: Whether to destroy titans, or learn to coexist with them. What's more, Monarch is far from the only titan-themed entity at play, as both Apex Cybernetics and the rogue Isabel Simmons (Amber Midthunder) have their own spins on exploiting Titan X and its realm for benefit. This is riveting stuff through and through, but it also means that the show is juggling a whole bunch of balls throughout the sophomore season — and unfortunately, "Monarch: Legacy of Monsters" Season 2 kind of fumbles a fair few of said balls.

While "Legacy of Monsters" keeps things admirably coherent for a show about giant monsters, Season 2 still ends with some unresolved plot holes that we really, really need answered. Let's take a look at the most glaring ones.