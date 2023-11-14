Monarch: Legacy Of Monsters Review - Score One For The Monsterverse

"Monarch: Legacy of Monsters" is the first TV show in the Monsterverse. So far, there have been several movies — four since 2014 — but the TV show takes us back to 2015, right after the first "Godzilla," to tell a tale of family and monsters in the immediate aftermath of Godzilla's unveiling. It takes us to earlier periods as well, where we can see the beginnings of the secretive monster-hunting organization Monarch and the beginnings of the family we're following. While the monsters are fun, it's the dynamics of three generations of one family that make this worth watching — and the family is where the series starts.

"Monarch" begins on Skull Island in 1973, with Bill Randa (John Goodman) running from a giant spider many times his size. On an outcropping, he throws his pack away and prepares to meet his fate, but then a crab comes out of the Earth and the two monsters do battle, saving Randa for now (those who know the movie "Kong: Skull Island" will know he doesn't survive that expedition). Randa is a major player in our saga — not the old Randa as played by Goodman, but the young Randa as played by Anders Holm. But before we get to that, we meet Randa's granddaughter, Cate (Anna Sawai).

In 2015, Cate takes a plane to Tokyo from San Francisco. She's going there to settle her father's affairs after his death, but she finds more than she bargained for. Her father's apartment is occupied by Kentaro (Ren Watabe), her surprise half-brother. While Cate is furious at her father for the betrayal, she ultimately ends up going with Kentaro and his friend May (Kiersey Clemons) on an adventure across multiple continents, from Alaska to Kazakhstan, looking for their father, whom both Cate and Kentaro have a hard time believing is dead. Throughout most of their time together, they're accompanied by Lee Shaw (Kurt Russell), a colonel in the U.S. Army who breaks out of captivity from Monarch to help them.

At the same time, we see the start of Monarch. In the 1950s, Lee Shaw (Wyatt Russell) is one of three people who begins the clandestine organization. With his connections to the army, he's the money; the two others, Keiko Mira (Mari Yamamoto) and Bill Randa, are the science team. The show skips backward and forward in the '50s to flashbacks of their research and their attempts to keep Monarch open, but we never get confused. This is probably because we have the main timeline in 2015 unfolding chronologically, although we have flashbacks to Cate, Kentaro, and May's pasts, too.

Taken together, the show presents a fascinating, multilayered story of a family and the monsters that have both kept it together and torn it apart. While you'll appreciate the show more if you've watched the movies, having that background isn't required, and the show digs deeper than the movies into the ins and outs of the various individuals and their evolving relationships with one another.