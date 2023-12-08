Monarch: The Godzilla Show's Confusing Timeline Explained

This article contains spoilers for "Monarch: Legacy of Monsters"

"Monarch: Legacy of Monsters" has already added a ton of significant lore to the MonsterVerse, and it's done so across the saga's lengthy timeline. Through various flashback scenes, we see the formation and early days of Monarch, the first Titan sightings, G-Day, and the backstories of young protagonists Cate (Anna Sawai), Kentaro (Ren Watabe), and May (Kiersey Clemons). But with all the jumping around and the main present-day plot, that timeline can be a bit difficult to follow at times.

At its core, "Monarch" is a dual narrative. There's the present-day storyline, set in the year after G-Day (2014), and the story of how Monarch came to be, which takes place mostly in the 1950s. A few other stray scenes show other moments in the timeline, but the main two arcs are anchored by Kurt and Wyatt Russell's Lee Shaw character. While not the main character, Shaw is the axis around which the story revolves, and he's the glue that ties the disparate time periods together.

However, "Monarch" doesn't exactly follow a linear pattern, and the various one-off flashbacks make things even more complicated. So without further ado, let's break down the timeline of "Monarch: Legacy of Monsters" chronologically and sort out when everything really takes place.