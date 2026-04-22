5 Clone Wars Characters That Could Appear In Future Star Wars Movies

With Rotta the Hutt preparing to appear as a "Mandalorian and Grogu" villain, it's clearer than ever that "Star Wars: The Clone Wars" characters are becoming a big deal for modern live-action "Star Wars" properties. Ahsoka Tano, especially, keeps showing up across the various Disney+ "Star Wars" programs, including in her own solo show (with Rosario Dawson stepping in for Ashley Eckstein), "Ahsoka." Meanwhile, "Clone Wars" characters like Cad Bane (Corey Burton) have scored prominent appearances in recent "Star Wars" media. That Cartoon Network show from the 2000s is continuing to reverberate throughout new explorations of that galaxy far, far away.

Given the ubiquity of such characters, it's doubtful Rotta and Ahsoka will be the end of "Clone Wars" characters appearing in live-action "Star Wars" properties. That show featured a ton of memorable figures who could easily come back for further adventures on the big screen. Five "Clone Wars" characters in particular look primed and ready for a comeback in whatever theatrical movie adventures this franchise gets into next. Some of these characters seem like obvious candidates for appearances because the lore and cultures they inhabit are key to recent "Star Wars" projects.

Others, meanwhile, are just so beloved by fans that it's impossible to imagine them staying on the sidelines forever. "The Clone Wars" is becoming a principal influence on the direction of new "Star Wars" media. With that reality apparent, now's the time for these five "Clone Wars" characters to make their live-action movie debuts.