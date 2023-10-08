Star Wars: Are Nightsisters More Powerful Than Jedi?

The Nightsisters of Dathomir occupy a unique place in "Star Wars" lore. Like the Jedi and Sith, the witches are able to tap into the Force and display significant power. What's more, the Nightsisters draw upon the magical element of the galaxy's energy source, which is an aspect of the Force that the Jedi don't really understand. The magical beings are a threat to anyone who gets on their bad side, but, generally speaking, they really aren't more powerful than Jedi.

In actuality, only the most powerful Nightsisters can contend with the true Jedi masters. One of the most famous examples is Mother Talzin (Barbara Goodson), whose sword is one of the few weapons that's stronger than a lightsaber. "Star Wars: The Clone Wars" portrays the witch as an extremely powerful figure who instills concern in Darth Sidious (Ian Abercrombie), proving that she's a match for anyone. That said, she's also one of the few Nightsisters who can stand toe-to-toe with the most skilled commanders of the Force.

For the most part, the Nightsisters haven't fared well in battle against other Force-sensitive warriors. In fact, there are some instances where their most powerful leaders have even come up short against non-Force-sensitive beings as well.