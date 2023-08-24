Ahsoka: Who Are The Nightsisters Of Dathomir?

When Morgan Elsbeth (Diana Lee Inosanto) first appears in "The Mandalorian" for one episode, it seemed unlikely she would resurface again. Serving as a magistrate on the planet Corvus, she rules with an iron first until Din Djarin (Pedro Pascal) and Ahsoka Tano (Rosario Dawson) appear to free the locals from subjugation. But after being subdued, Morgan is revealed to be much more interesting than a simple Imperial pawn.

Though she seeks the map that will lead to Thrawn (Lars Mikkelsen) in the first two episodes of "Star Wars: Ahsoka," she also reveals herself as a Nightsister of Dathomir. Baylan's (Ray Stevenson) apprentice, Shin Hati (Ivanna Sakhno), calls her a witch, which is technically true. But the Nightsisters have a long history in Star Wars canon that is arguably more interesting than the one-note villain Morgan was in "The Mandalorian." Hailing from Dathomir, the Nightsisters were the dominant gender of the planet. The witches could tap into arcane energies which gave them powers that were similar to that of the Jedi. But unlike the peacekeepers who followed stringent rules, the Nightsisters had their own way of doing things.