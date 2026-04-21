5 Best Reality TV Shows You Can Binge-Watch In One Weekend
After becoming a mainstay of traditional television, reality TV is now just as popular in the world of streaming. Some people take reality shows very seriously, while others approach the genre from more of a so-bad-its-good angle. Either way, there is no shortage of reality TV available on demand across the various streamers.
Many of the best reality TV shows of all time have hundreds of episodes spread across numerous seasons, and while it's obviously great to have that much content available for a show you love, it can become a tad overwhelming if you're someone who loves to binge-watch shows. Sure, you can binge a season or two of those reality shows that have been running for 20 years, but there's something to be said for being able to watch something from start to finish over the course of a lazy weekend, and the following shows are ideal for that.
Full Metal Jousting
It feels like pretty much every cable channel has abandoned its original angle and gone all-in on reality shows at this point, even The History Channel. It sets itself apart in the genre with its male-focused reality shows centered around stuff like cars, fishing, weapons forging, and medieval jousting. That last one was the foundation upon which "Full Metal Jousting" was built.
Debuting in 2012, "Full Metal Jousting" revealed the world of modern competitive jousting, which had existed since the 1990s. The show itself followed two teams of eight jousters each competing for a $100,000 grand price in addition to various smaller prizes that could be won throughout the season. Of course, actual jousts are relatively quick affairs, so the bulk of "Full Metal Jousting" focuses on the culture of the sport itself and the people who participate in it.
Perhaps the relative lack of actual jousting action was what kept people from tuning into this oscure reality series. The show ultimately became a one-season wonder, but at least it makes for a really entertaining 10-episode binge for the curious. It's certainly worth your time if you're looking for something that blends reality TV drama with history, even if it's light on the latter.
Pretty Wild
"Pretty Wild" is an example of a reality TV show that was canceled because of an idiot mistake. That mistake, of course, was the criminal behavior of its subjects — something that is arguably covered in a more interesting way in the Sofia Coppola movie "The Bling Ring," which is a dramatization of said criminal behavior. If you're new to the saga of Alexis Neiers, Gabrielle Neiers, and Tess Taylor — who broke into and stole from the homes of multiple celebrities — you should probably start with the film.
"Pretty Wild," which got only a single season on E! in 2010 before it was canned after being dogged by controversy, makes for the perfect companion piece to the movie. Alexis' arrest occurred just after the first episode was filmed, causing the series to shift from its original direction of just following around these budding socialites and instead having to deal with the aftermath of the arrest and ensuing trial. Some reality shows have hyperbolic names, but the story really does suit the title here.
White Rabbit Project
Jamie Hyneman of the long-running hit "Mythbusters" has mostly stayed largely out of the spotlight since the series ended. Fellow presenter Adam Savage has continued hosting/appearing on shows and also running a very cool YouTube channel. But what about the rest of the "Mythbusters" crew? Well, alums Kari Byron, Tory Belleci, and Grant Imahara teamed up to co-host "Mythbusters" spiritual successor "White Rabbit Project" for Netflix in 2016. They weren't reinventing the wheel, but they didn't really have to — the show basically gives "Mythbusters" more of the same with some familiar faces.
The main difference is that "White Rabbit Project" is focused almost entirely on testing things from pop culture and stuff you'd see in movies and on television shows, something that "Mythbusters" only did in occasional themed episodes. In a just world, "White Rabbit Project" would have also lasted for a bunch of seasons, but Netflix thought one season of 10 episodes was good enough. While news of its cancellation was a blow to fans, it does make "White Rabbit Project" an ideal show to binge over a weekend. Sadly, it was among the last on-screen projects of Grant Imahara, who died from a brain aneurysm in 2020 aged just 49.
The Quest (2014)
While shows like "Survivor" and "The Amazing Race" dabble in light role play, there have been various reality shows over the years that take that concept much further. It's an approach that has become increasingly common in recent years, as seen on shows like "The Traitors," and credit must be paid to the earlier programs that paved the way for that approach. One of the best examples is "The Quest," an ambitious hybrid of reality show, game show, and fictional fantasy series that launched on ABC in 2014.
Taking place in a fictional medieval kingdom called Everealm, "The Quest" has real contestants interacting with actors playing scripted roles as they complete challenges to avoid banishment. Despite multiple outlets at the time praising the show and imploring people to check it out, "The Quest" didn't get the ratings it deserved and was axed after just a single season. But it's available to stream and is a must-watch series for fans of reality television and high fantasy.
In 2022, Disney+ attempted a revival of "The Quest," but it failed to get the fantasy/reality balance right and became too much of a scripted show. It had too few actual contestants, so you never really got to know or care about them, which is crucial for any reality series. The later version is worth a watch for comparing and contrasting — especially with it also only having one season — but the original is far superior.
Jury Duty
Another show that blends real people with actors is "Jury Duty." It follows a regular man named Ronald Gladden who thinks he is serving on a jury full of absolutely outrageous people, including Hollywood actor James Marsden, who plays himself. What Gladden doesn't know is that he's the only real element on the whole show — the entire thing has been constructed around him by writers, directors, and actors. We won't spoil exactly how it all goes down since it's best experienced as freshly as possibly.
"Jury Duty" Season 2 aired in 2026, once again having one real person be unknowingly at the center of an entire fictional scenario constructed around him. Of course, people would probably get suspicious if they kept doing jury service, so Season 2 is "Jury Duty Presents: Company Retreat," in which the real person in question is a new employee at a company and is dragged to a multi-day employee outing.
"Company Retreat" is not quite as good as Season 1, but it's still a really fun ride that's worth taking. Unlike the other shows on this list, "Jury Duty" hasn't definitively ended yet and there's every chance we'll get another installment in the not-too-distant future (Season 2 star Wendy Braun suggested to TV Insider that Season 3 could take place on a cruise ship), but what's there so far makes for an easy single-weekend binge. You can stream it now on Amazon Prime Video.