5 Best Reality TV Shows You Can Binge-Watch In One Weekend

It feels like pretty much every cable channel has abandoned its original angle and gone all-in on reality shows at this point, even The History Channel. It sets itself apart in the genre with its male-focused reality shows centered around stuff like cars, fishing, weapons forging, and medieval jousting. That last one was the foundation upon which "Full Metal Jousting" was built.

Debuting in 2012, "Full Metal Jousting" revealed the world of modern competitive jousting, which had existed since the 1990s. The show itself followed two teams of eight jousters each competing for a $100,000 grand price in addition to various smaller prizes that could be won throughout the season. Of course, actual jousts are relatively quick affairs, so the bulk of "Full Metal Jousting" focuses on the culture of the sport itself and the people who participate in it.

Perhaps the relative lack of actual jousting action was what kept people from tuning into this oscure reality series. The show ultimately became a one-season wonder, but at least it makes for a really entertaining 10-episode binge for the curious. It's certainly worth your time if you're looking for something that blends reality TV drama with history, even if it's light on the latter.