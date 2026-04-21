Star Wars' Most Underrated Alien Race Is Long Overdue For A Bigger Role

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Star Wars wouldn't be Star Wars without all the loveable alien freaks. George Lucas made them a calling card in 1977 with the Jawas and the Bith musicians of the Mos Eisley cantina, and ever since, the galactic populace has continued to expand, adding new alien species with every major installment. Ewoks and Weequay, Zabraks and Gungans, Campi, Caphex, Crolute, Dupei, Dwuni, Dyclops — Glup Shittos make the Star Wars world go 'round. But there's one alien race in particular that feels due for a larger role in the franchise, and it could be coming in the next few years.

If you're an Expanded Universe alum (welcome), you know the Chiss — the humanoid, blue-skinned race of stoic bureaucrats who live in the Unknown Regions of the galaxy, beyond Republic and Imperial control. The most famous Chiss, Grand Admiral Thrawn, was a massive player in the old EU, and he has become one again in the modern canon through shows like "Star Wars Rebels" and "Ahsoka." The "Thrawn" novels — both the old ones from the '90s and the more recent, canonical ones written by original author Timothy Zahn — also explore the Chiss in macro, but very little of that world-building has made it into the mainstream.

With Thrawn currently looming as the major threat of the new Republic era, Season 2 of "Ahsoka" on the way, and the idea of an "Heir to the Empire" movie still clear in the minds of many fans, the Chiss are ready for their close-up.