Star Wars Is Avoiding Its Finale Problem: Here's The Only Way To Fix Rise Of Skywalker

It is a dark time for Star Wars. Although "Andor" and some of the other Disney+ shows have kept things going, the failure of "Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker" has driven the franchise from movie theaters and pursued it across the galaxy. After nearly seven years without a single Star Wars film, "The Mandalorian and Grogu" is ready to attempt a redemption on May 22, 2026, but it's still avoiding the elephant in the room. Disney torched the franchise's future with "The Rise of Skywalker," and it's well past time they stop hiding from it and finally fix the finale.

In those seven years of no movies, Disney has not told a single story set after the sequel trilogy, except for the 2025 novel "Star Wars: The Last Order," which is more of a spin-off. Numerous film ideas have come and gone — most recently, the heavily publicized "Hunt for Ben Solo" movie, which would have seen Adam Driver return as the titular character but was canned by Disney execs. And as frustrating as the long wait has been, it's also somewhat understandable.

"The Rise of Skywalker" was an unmitigated catastrophe, and I'm not just talking about the magical space knife, or the seemingly new development of stormtroopers flying. I remember the moment, midway through in the theater, when an assembled audience started nervously laughing at what they were watching on the screen. It was such a disaster, it was comical — a big, anticlimactic trilogy-ender for no one. If you loved "Star Wars: The Last Jedi," you hated this movie. If you hated "The Last Jedi," you hated this movie. From baffling plot conveniences to a final act with absolutely zero build-up in the preceding films, it was a massive wet fart that the franchise is still cowering from.

Well, Star Wars has been cowering long enough. There is, in fact, a way to repair the damage of "The Rise of Skywalker," but Disney has to quit being so terrified of it. Lucasfilm needs a two-pronged approach: movies set later in the timeline that establish a totally new story for fans to get excited about, and a new Disney+ show to fill some of the big holes. And with time, "The Rise of Skywalker" can finally just be a bump in the road for us all to laugh at and forget about.