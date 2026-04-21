Tragic Details About Game Of Thrones Star Sophie Turner

For eight seasons on "Game of Thrones," Sophie Turner expertly brings to life Sansa Stark, the eldest daughter of Winterfell who loses her innocence and naivety as she experiences the evils that lurk throughout Westeros. From witnessing the brutal demise of her father, Eddard Stark (Sean Bean), to suffering physical and emotional abuse at the hands of numerous suitors, Sansa's journey is a tumultuous one. However, she manages to claw her way out of the darkness and find her power.

Off screen, Turner is no stranger to immense struggle and hardship. While she hasn't felt the wrath of a temperamental boy king in real life, the actor has faced her own share of darkness. When "Game of Thrones" premiered on HBO in 2011, becoming a fast hit among the masses, Turner was only 15. As a young girl catapulted into the spotlight, the hateful comments that audiences spewed online — especially about her appearance — hit deep, leading to anxiety, depression, and an eating disorder. Later on, her messy, public divorce from Joe Jonas was plastered across tabloids, with rumors that she was a bad mother taking a toll.

In addition to dealing with negative public perception, Turner endured a number of other hurdles over the years, from the untimely death of her beloved dog, Waldo, to experiencing trauma after filming some of Sansa's particularly upsetting moments. There's some tough stuff in Turner's past, and bear that in mind when reading ahead.