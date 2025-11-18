5 Most Annoying Game Of Thrones Characters, Ranked

There are, to put it lightly, a lot of characters on "Game of Thrones," the massively successful HBO adaptation of the "A Song of Ice and Fire" novels penned by George R.R. Martin ... to the point where it's legitimately hard to keep track. Across the prominent "houses" of Westeros and its seven kingdoms, you have Northern houses like Stark, which includes major characters like Sansa (Sophie Turner), Arya (Maisie Williams), and Bran Stark (Isaac Hempstead-Wright), and the house's alleged bastard Jon Snow (Kit Harington).

Then there's the super-powerful and cunning Lannisters, led by patriarch Tywin Lannister (Charles Dance) for most of the series as well as his children, twins Cersei (Lena Headey) and Jaime (Nikolaj Coster-Waldau) and their younger brother Tyrion (Peter Dinklage). Then you've got the Targaryens, primarily represented by the house's surviving heir Daenerys Targaryen (Emilia Clarke), though there are some other secret Targaryens in the mix (which is, honestly, its own thing entirely).

You get it, though. There are just so many people in "Game of Thrones," so now let's ask an important question: which of them are the most irritating to watch on screen? A disclaimer: pretty much none of the show's main characters, including Arya, Jon, Daenerys, or Tyrion is on this list (and neither is Sansa, even though she's a little irksome in early seasons, because she grows up very quickly under pressure). From horrible royal bastards to a mother-and-son duo who just had to be on this list to one of the show's absolute worst eleventh-hour additions, here are the five most annoying "Game of Thrones" characters in the entire series, ranked. Oh, and just in case: spoilers for the whole series follow!