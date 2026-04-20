5 Canceled Video Game Movies That Should Have Happened

In the modern world, video game movies have finally become big business and a major priority for film studios. Upcoming video game adaptations like "Helldivers," "The Legend of Zelda," and "Bloodborne" could become box office juggernauts and further solidify this realm's "Mario" and "Minecraft-"informed dominance. However, for so long, video game features were thought of as a cursed proposition doomed to both financial and artistic ruin. That's likely why so many proposed video game movie adaptations of yesteryear ended up going nowhere.

Some of those unrealized video game movies sound dreadful and like they'd have easily become another "Prince of Persia: The Sands of Time" debacle. Others, though, sound like they were bursting with creative potential. These are the projects that could've been not just decent video game movies, but quality motion pictures in general. Five of these canceled video game movies, in particular, sound especially enticing and like they should've happened a long time ago. These features have a varying assortment of fascinating concepts that grip the imagination. Some sounded like they were the perfect marriage of filmmaker and source material.

Others would've drawn from underrated video game worlds that deserve more love, while some had nebulously defined realms that could've let talented artists run wild. Whatever makes these five unrealized video game movies sound so cool, it's worth lamenting their defunct status. Perhaps these titles could've inspired the video game movie renaissance much sooner.