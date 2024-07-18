Why George Lucas Retired After Selling Star Wars

George Lucas made headlines in 2012 when he sold Lucasfilm to the House of Mouse for $4 billion. Since then, Disney has made tons of money off of Star Wars, without Lucas' help and expertise. The filmmaker has largely retired since then, seemingly enjoying his massive fortune (Forbes named the Star Wars icon one of the richest celebs of 2024). But why did Lucas retire after selling the galaxy far, far away? In a chat with French outlet Brut during the 2024 Cannes Film Festival, he revealed that the advent of new technology and viewer behavior made him think twice about the future of motion pictures.

"Streaming is really powerful, and it's great, it's really upped the movie business because the theatrical movie business ... we could see the problems, and it was not good," he said. The filmmaker continued by saying that he saw the writing on the wall and knew that companies like Netflix would change the direction of the industry. "And that's when Netflix took off, and at that point, I said, 'I don't know what this is gonna be, there's gonna be a giant transition in the business, I don't know that much about it,' and I sold the company, and I retired."

Lucas pretty much secured his financial future and allowed Star Wars and Indiana Jones to find life in an unprecedented era. While the maverick creative is no longer actively involved with his marquee franchise, Star Wars has reached new heights thanks in part to the rise of streaming.