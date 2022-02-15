Netflix BioShock Movie - What We Know So Far

Kindly grab your nearest hypodermic syringe filled with genetic altering material because it looks like Netflix is adapting a hit video game from 2007 into a feature-length film. That video game is "BioShock," which focuses on a hidden city at the bottom of the Atlantic Ocean run by Ayn Rand, er, Andrew Ryan. Ryan is a self-made businessman who wishes for complete economic and personal freedom. "BioShock" is a first-person shooter that takes place in 1960, and it follows a protagonist that finds themselves entangled in a power struggle in the underwater city known as Rapture.

However, this city is far from the ones you find on the surface because of access to a resource known as "ADAM," which is harvested from a specific species of deep-sea slug and has the ability to rewrite one's genetic code. ADAM grants its wielders access to fantastic powers like electricity, telekinesis, pyrokinesis, freezing blasts, and even the ability to summon swarms of bees that shoot from the hands (which is a real blast). Unfortunately, ADAM has the side effect of being wildly addicting and causing mental instability after high enough dosages and withdrawal. The effects of ADAM are at the roots of Rapture's eventual devastation as a civil war breaks out.

So, what exactly do we know about the future Netflix adaptation that will (hopefully) bring "BioShock" to an even bigger audience?