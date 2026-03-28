The Hit 1996 Movie That Changed Landman Star Billy Bob Thornton's Life

Billy Bob Thornton's pitch-perfect performance in "Landman" is a testament to the actor's compelling nature no matter what he is in, whether film or television show. But while he's made some great TV in recent years, he will always be best known for his big screen work. His breakthrough in this arena was the 1996 drama "Sling Blade," a movie he not only starred in but also wrote and directed.

In the movie, Thornton plays a man with intellectual disabilities named Karl Childers. Karl spent the majority of his life in a mental institution after having murdered his mother and her boyfriend over an unfortunate misunderstanding. He befriends a boy named Frank (Lucas Black), with the pair bonding in part over the shared trauma of losing a parent — in Frank's case, his father had taken his own life. As such, Frank's mom invites Karl to stay with them, though her abusive boyfriend doesn't take too kindly to the new houseguest.

In addition to huge critical acclaim, Thornton took home an Academy Award for writing "Sling Blade's" screenplay as well as a nomination for his performance. Despite making over 50 films, when ranking every Billy Bob Thornton movie, "Sling Blade" remains his best, and still represents his sole Oscar win.