Every Anti-Viltrumite Weapon In Invincible Season 4, Ranked By Lethality
Contains spoilers for "Invincible" Season 4
"Invincible" Season 4 continues the story from Robert Kirkman's epic comic series in grand fashion, adding new content while delving deeper into the series' roots. One of the biggest aspects of the fourth season is the revelation that the Viltrumites are in decline. Despite the image they like to project, they're far from a galactic powerhouse these days. This is because of a virus known as the Scourge.
The Scourge is detailed in Season 4, Episode 2 ("I'll Give You the Grand Tour"), which shows us Nolan Grayson (J.K. Simmons) in his youth. We learn that the Scourge annihilated most of the Viltrumite population, including Nolan's parents. The episode also details how Nolan left instructions in his literary works about various weapons scattered around the cosmos that are capable of injuring or even killing members of his species.
In Episode 2, Nolan and Allen the Alien (Seth Rogen) take a trip around the galaxy to find these weapons, hoping to use them in the fight against the remaining Viltrumites. It doesn't exactly go according to plan (they nearly die in their attempts to gather them), but it's made clear that Viltrumites aren't as invincible as they claim to be. Let's take a look at all the characters and weapons that the Viltrumites should be wary of.
6. Tech Jacket's suit
In Episode 2, one of the beings who's mentioned as being capable of taking on a Viltrumite is Tech Jacket (Zoey Deutch). While we don't see a fight between Tech Jacket and a Viltrumite in this episode, it already happened in Season 3, Episode 7. During the worldwide fight between pretty much every superhero and all of the alternate universe Invincible variants brought about by Angstrom Levy (Sterling K. Brown), Tech Jacket fights none other than Mustachible. Their battle ends with a very dead Mustachible floating lifelessly amidst a cloud of his own blood in Earth's orbit.
Tech Jacket is actually Zoe Thompson, a 15-year-old human girl. She wears an alien armored suit (at which point the voice changes to that of LeVar Burton) that makes her more than a match for a Viltrumite. Among the differences between the "Invincible" show and the comics is that, in the source material, Tech Jacket is male. But, outside of the gender swap, the character in the show appears to have the same abilities. Her suit comes from the alien race known as the Geldarians, who Allen and Nolan encounter when they go looking for weapons to fight the Viltrumites with.
When Allen and Nolan meet the Geldarians, they refer them to Tech Jacket. Geldarians are incredibly intelligent and technologically advanced beings, but they're also physically weak and unsuited to fighting, which is why they develop weapons like Tech Jacket. This is why the suit is one of the most powerful weapons in the galaxy, and for Zoe, it gives her the power needed to stand up to and even defeat Viltrumites.
5. Battle Beast's claws and fangs
One of the strongest characters in "Invincible" is Battle Beast (Michael Dorn), a Dornian warrior whose only desire is to find someone in the universe who can grant him a glorious death. He's basically a Klingon but in the shape of a bipedal, giant lion who's voiced by an actor who played the most famous Klingon in "Star Trek" history in Worf. Battle Beast was first introduced in Season 1, and he had several interactions with Mark, Nolan, and the rest of the main characters well into Season 3.
Because of Battle Beast's relentless drive to die in glorious battle, he's one of the hardest beings to kill, and he's more than capable of dispatching a Viltrumite or two as he searches for a worthy opponent. That's why he's one of the first people that Allen and Nolan try to recruit. They fail because Battle Beast isn't on his homeworld. They're told: "Our champion left this place long ago seeking any who might challenge his skill at battle. If you're searching for him, seek out blood and fire and find him there."
While they fail to recruit Battle Beast, he's not gone for good, as he plays a significant role in the forthcoming fight in the comics. Battle Beast's lethality against Viltrumites is well known from the source material, as he's defeated several without too much trouble. In some depictions, he appears to be stronger than many Viltrumites, approaching the same level of strength as Conquest. His claws and fangs are sharp as razors, highly durable, and capable of tearing through the flesh of Viltrumites.
4. Other Viltrumites
A Viltrumite can definitely be considered a deadly weapon, and an interesting reveal in Season 4, Episode 2 that wasn't in the comics is how Viltrumites prepare their young by testing them. Nolan's parents do this by attempting to kill him. Should they succeed, he clearly isn't tough enough to become a proper Viltrumite in society, but should they fail, he can take his place among the strongest of the strong. While this was new information, it only expanded on something that comic book fans already knew: Viltrumites can and do kill one another.
Viltrumites fight one another almost as much as they fight everyone else across the galaxy. They rarely hold back, putting every ounce of strength they have into each blow, because doing otherwise would be a sign of weakness. Think back to Season 1 when Nolan nearly killed Mark. He absolutely could have killed his son, and had he not been changed by his experiences on Earth, he would have.
Conquest is a perfect example of a Viltrumite warrior who can easily kill Viltrumites, as his strength far exceeds that of other members of his species. He showed just how vicious he can be against Mark, breaking some of his bones. Conquest's fate in the "Invincible" comics is tied to his belief that the only way he'll be stopped is by being killed, making him a true force to be reckoned with and the Viltrum Empire's nuclear option should all else fail.
3. The Space Racer's Infinity Ray
When Allen and Nolan head out to find the Space Racer's Infinity Ray, they discover that it doesn't work for them. It turns out the gun doesn't function for anyone but the Space Racer, who Nolan buried under a mountain of rock in an asteroid in the middle of nowhere. Despite being buried for a century, Space Racer is alive and well, though he's somewhat perturbed at being left there for so long, so he goes on the immediate offensive.
You can't really blame him, and he immediately uses his handy sidearm against his perceived enemies, blasting through solid rock, demonstrating the weapon's capabilities. The combined power of the Infinity Ray and the Space Racer's combat prowess make for a formidable weapon that can destroy a Viltrumite with relative ease. Allen jumps in to explain the situation and brings Space Racer over to their side thanks to some quick talking.
The lethality of the Infinity Ray is well established in the comics, and while we won't spoil the details here, it should be noted that Viltrumites don't have any defense against it. Think of the Infinity Ray as a deus ex machina-type weapon. It can be used to conquer anything it's aimed at, so when Space Racer pulls the trigger, whatever happens to be in his sights is pretty much doomed, Viltrumites included.
2. Rognarrs
Whenever Viltrumites find a species in the galaxy that poses a threat, they eliminate them, but in the case of the Rognarrs, that wasn't an option. If you've ever wondered how Conquest lost one of his arms and why he can only see out of one eye, it was the Rognarrs. These non-sapient creatures evolved on a planet with incredibly high gravity, and this gave them ridiculously dense muscle tissue. It made them stronger than Viltrumites and much harder to kill.
To a Rognarr, a Viltrumite is little more than a minor pest, which is how Viltrumites see everyone else. Season 4 shows how the Viltrumites dealt with the Rognarr threat by blocking out the sun, freezing their planet and placing them in stasis. When the sun shield is destroyed, all of the Rognarrs awaken, and they begin to make short work of Allen and Nolan, who aren't a match for them. Even escaping them is challenging despite their ability to fly.
Rognarrs can leap very high and very fast, making getting away from them almost impossible. To put it simply, Rognarrs are Viltrumite exterminators, and in the comics, all you really have to do is throw one at a Viltrumite and it will tear them apart. Rognarrs are considered to be one of the most powerful creatures in the universe, so it makes sense that the Coalition of Planets would want to bring them into the fold. However, doing so is no easy task.
1. The Scourge
Perhaps the biggest revelation in "I'll Give You the Grand Tour" is the Scourge virus and its impact on Viltrumite society. The virus wiped out all but around 50 Viltrumites, leaving only a handful of the tyrannical beings to torment the rest of the galaxy. The virus was the brainchild of Thaedus, who's played by Peter Cullen in "Invincible" if you've been wondering why he sounds familiar. Thaedus just so happens to be a Viltrumite in disguise. He broke from his people long before, creating the Coalition of Planets and the Scourge virus to end their tyranny.
Unfortunately, the strongest of his people survived, leaving him with only one option: Thaedus created another form of the virus, but this time, the Scourge would leave no survivors. Should he choose to use it, the Scourge virus would kill all Viltrumites in the universe, including Nolan, Oliver, Mark, and, of course, himself. The Scourge is the Coalition's nuclear option, and Thaedus is reluctant to use the ultimate weapon, knowing the result of what he calls his "greatest sin."
The first Scourge virus wiped out billions of Viltrumites. They carried all of the corpses into space, creating a ring of bodies around their homeworld as a memorial to the fallen, reminding them of what they lost. The Viltrum Empire closely guarded the truth of the devastation brought by the virus, but should Thaedus release the modified version, the Viltrumite threat would be stopped forever. This is without a doubt the most lethal anti-Viltrumite weapon in the "Invincible" universe.