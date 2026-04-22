Every Anti-Viltrumite Weapon In Invincible Season 4, Ranked By Lethality

Contains spoilers for "Invincible" Season 4

"Invincible" Season 4 continues the story from Robert Kirkman's epic comic series in grand fashion, adding new content while delving deeper into the series' roots. One of the biggest aspects of the fourth season is the revelation that the Viltrumites are in decline. Despite the image they like to project, they're far from a galactic powerhouse these days. This is because of a virus known as the Scourge.

The Scourge is detailed in Season 4, Episode 2 ("I'll Give You the Grand Tour"), which shows us Nolan Grayson (J.K. Simmons) in his youth. We learn that the Scourge annihilated most of the Viltrumite population, including Nolan's parents. The episode also details how Nolan left instructions in his literary works about various weapons scattered around the cosmos that are capable of injuring or even killing members of his species.

In Episode 2, Nolan and Allen the Alien (Seth Rogen) take a trip around the galaxy to find these weapons, hoping to use them in the fight against the remaining Viltrumites. It doesn't exactly go according to plan (they nearly die in their attempts to gather them), but it's made clear that Viltrumites aren't as invincible as they claim to be. Let's take a look at all the characters and weapons that the Viltrumites should be wary of.