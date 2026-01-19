What Happens To Conquest In The Invincible Comics? His Fate Explained
Conquest (Jeffrey Dean Morgan) is one of the strongest characters Prime Video's superhero cartoon "Invincible" has introduced so far. The old Viltrumite plays a pivotal role in the endgame of Season 3, where he arrives to challenge Mark Grayson's (Steven Yeun) unwillingness to submit Earth to the Viltrum Empire's rule. The ensuing massive fight causes untold death and destruction. Yet, Mark and Eve (Gillian Jacobs) ultimately manage to defeat Conquest, who's secretly wheeled off to one of Cecil Stedman's (Walton Goggins) facilities to no doubt play a role in the show's future.
Fans of the show who were impressed by Conquest and want more need not fret. In Robert Kirkman, Cory Walker, and Ryan Ottley's "Invincible" comics, the hulking Viltrumite very much returns for more. In fact, he plays a considerable part in arguably the largest confrontation in the storyline, the Viltrumite War between the Coalition of Planets (Seth Rogen's Allen the Alien and his crowd) and the Viltrum Empire, ultimately meeting his fate in a final conflict with Mark.
After recovering and escaping confinement, Conquest rejoins the other Viltrumites and becomes one of the Empire's major assets in the battle against the Coalition. He immediately targets Mark and his brother, Oliver (voiced on the show by Lincoln Bodin and Christian Convery), but is ultimately vanquished in a brutal battle that leads to him choking to death while Mark himself is grievously injured and barely survives.
Despite his violence, Conquest commands genuine respect
An interesting aspect of Conquest's later adventures in the comics is the revelation that, despite his role as the Viltrumites' deeply feared ultimate attack dog, there are those who see beyond his villainous and violent status and hold him in great regard. To Oliver's shock, one such person is none other than his own father, Nolan (J.K. Simmons).
While Mark recuperates, his younger brother is aggrieved to find out that Nolan has chosen to bury Conquest with full honors, despite the veteran Viltrumite's antagonistic actions. This is because Omni-Man himself is an old Viltrumite who's been around for thousands of years and holds deep respect for Conquest's prowess as a stellar example of his people's most powerful warriors. Nolan goes as far as to say he considers Conquest to be the better man.
This late-game look at Conquest's positive traits (from the Viltrumite viewpoint, at least) reminds the reader that in his own way, the old warrior embraced the ideals and aspirations of his people ... and should the Prime Video show choose to adapt this development, the scene will no doubt provide plenty of food for thought. Since "Invincible" creator Robert Kirkman envisions a total season count of up to eight seasons in order to cover the whole comic book narrative, there's a decent chance that fans will eventually get to see Conquest's last stand.
