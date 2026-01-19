What Happens To Conquest In The Invincible Comics? His Fate Explained

Conquest (Jeffrey Dean Morgan) is one of the strongest characters Prime Video's superhero cartoon "Invincible" has introduced so far. The old Viltrumite plays a pivotal role in the endgame of Season 3, where he arrives to challenge Mark Grayson's (Steven Yeun) unwillingness to submit Earth to the Viltrum Empire's rule. The ensuing massive fight causes untold death and destruction. Yet, Mark and Eve (Gillian Jacobs) ultimately manage to defeat Conquest, who's secretly wheeled off to one of Cecil Stedman's (Walton Goggins) facilities to no doubt play a role in the show's future.

Fans of the show who were impressed by Conquest and want more need not fret. In Robert Kirkman, Cory Walker, and Ryan Ottley's "Invincible" comics, the hulking Viltrumite very much returns for more. In fact, he plays a considerable part in arguably the largest confrontation in the storyline, the Viltrumite War between the Coalition of Planets (Seth Rogen's Allen the Alien and his crowd) and the Viltrum Empire, ultimately meeting his fate in a final conflict with Mark.

After recovering and escaping confinement, Conquest rejoins the other Viltrumites and becomes one of the Empire's major assets in the battle against the Coalition. He immediately targets Mark and his brother, Oliver (voiced on the show by Lincoln Bodin and Christian Convery), but is ultimately vanquished in a brutal battle that leads to him choking to death while Mark himself is grievously injured and barely survives.