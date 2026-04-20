What The Cast Of Troop Beverly Hills Looks Like Today

With modern eyes, it's easy to see "Troop Beverly Hills" for what it is: a sparkly, candy-filled cinematic treat with feminist flair in its own right. But viewers didn't always treat it so kindly. Once upon a time, "Troop Beverly Hills" was maligned by critics and audiences alike.

"Troop Beverly Hills" is a 1989 family comedy that stars Shelley Long ("Cheers") as a rich housewife who decides to become a Wilderness Girls troop leader for her daughter and the other wealthy scions of Beverly Hills. What they lack in natural outdoorsy skill, they make up for in can-do spirit and dedication, proving that they're an unexpected force to be reckoned with.

With luscious costume design and plucky performances from its main cast, "Troop Beverly Hills" has since experienced a critical reevaluation and has grown into a cult classic. With such a deep bench of young actors, you may be wondering where the key figures of "Troop Beverly Hills" have ended up — here's a quick primer, from the Hollywood stars to the social activists, and everyone in between.