Frasier, Wings, & More: Just How Many Cheers Spin-Offs Are There?

"Cheers" had a long, hard climb from the bottom of the Nielsen ratings — it was the 77th most popular program out of the 100 shows that aired during its debut week — to the top of the charts. Critical acclaim and a whole lot of Emmy attention helped the show survive. It took a good three seasons to catch on with the viewing public, but eventually "Cheers" managed to go from an obscure darling of the sophisticate set to a pop culture sensation. Once popularity did arrive — with the show's 9th season coming in at No. 1 in the Nielsen rankings for that year – it stuck around, and its series finale would be watched by over 84 million viewers.

Sooner or later, every successful show must confront that bugaboo of mass appeal — the spin-off. Launching a fresh set of series in the wake of its success, "Cheers" managed to produce three shows that extended its legacy. Each would endure a different fate. One would become a cultural institution (and inspire its own revisitation decades later); one would become a long-lasting juggernaut; and the last would soldier on for half of a single season before sliding into obscurity. Here are the three series that took a little piece of Boston and tried to make it their very own.