Actors Who Were Fired Because Of Their Co-Stars

Richard Gere was the first actor cast as Chico in "The Lords of Flatbush," but he was replaced by Perry King after tension on set led to Sylvester Stallone giving the director an ultimatum: either Gere went or he did. Despite being a relative newcomer, Stallone had more clout with the director than Gere, who was also just starting out. Gere was fired from the movie and a Hollywood feud was born.

"[Gere] would strut around in his oversized motorcycle jacket like he was the baddest knight at the round table. One day, during an improv, he grabbed me (we were simulating a fight scene) and got a little carried away. I told him in a gentle fashion to lighten up, but he was completely in character and impossible to deal with," Stallone told Ain't It Cool, adding that an incident involving some chicken covered in grease and mustard was the last straw.

"The director had to make a choice: one of us had to go, one of us had to stay. Richard was given his walking papers and to this day seriously dislikes me," Stallone recalled, adding, "He even thinks I'm the individual responsible for the gerbil rumor." Although Gere has never talked about being fired from the movie, he has addressed the rumor. "I stopped reading the press a long time ago," Gere told Metro. "There is an infamous, Gere stuck a hamster up his bum urban myth."