Invincible Season 4 Ending Explained

Contains spoilers for "Invincible" Season 4, Episode 8 — "Don't Leave Me Hanging Here"

"Invincible" Season 3 ends with a wicked one-two punch for poor Mark Grayson, aka Invincible (Steven Yeun). He has to fight off a ton of Mark Grayson variants from across the multiverse, and before he even has time to catch his breath, he nearly dies fighting the powerful Viltrumite Conquest (Jeffrey Dean Morgan). He survives, but it's clear things are ramping up. There was only one way for Season 4 to top that kind of finale — by bringing in Thragg (Lee Pace).

Thragg, as the Grand Regent of the Viltrumites, is the one character Invincible should fear most, and Season 4 showed what a formidable opponent he is. The fourth season sees Mark tackle various threats, like Dinosaurus (Matthew Rhys), who wants to lower Earth's population so that future generations will have greater access to resources, and Volcanikka (Indira Varma), who has big plans for the Earth if she can make it through Satan's forces first.

But, of course, the overarching storyline for "Invincible" Season 4 is the Viltrumite War. It takes up most of the attention in the back half of the season, and some viewers may be curious what that finale means for the series' future. One thing's for certain, Mark isn't done with Thragg just yet.