Who Voices Oliver Grayson In Invincible Season 4?

Contains spoilers for "Invincible" Season 4, Episodes 1-3

Kid Omni-Man is back in "Invincible" Season 4, and he's gone through a bit of a growth spurt since we last saw him. We first met Oliver Grayson at the end of Season 1, when his father (J. K. Simmons) urged his half-brother Mark (Steven Yeun) to take him to Earth to keep him safe from the Viltrumites. As a precocious pre-teen in Season 3, Oliver showed an impressive amount of strength and resolve, anchored by a strong performance from Christian Convery. And while Oliver's body is now closer to a 15 or 16-year-old than a boy of 10, Convery has remained in the role for "Invincible" Season 4.

Now 16 himself, Convery is in the rare position of a voice actor being cast while relatively close in age to their character, then getting to stick with that character as they age on screen. He's also been getting some bigger work in the live-action realm, most notably by playing the young Victor Frankenstein in Guillermo del Toro's Oscar-winning 2025 film. Convery has also gained praise for his starring role in the Netflix series "Sweet Tooth," and he's recently popped up on the live-action "One Piece" series, as well Osgood Perkins' film "The Monkey."

Oliver doesn't have quite as big a role in the first three episodes of "Invincible" Season 4 as he did in Season 3, but that's likely to change once Omni-Man re-enters the picture.