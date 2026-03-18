Who Voices Oliver Grayson In Invincible Season 4?
Contains spoilers for "Invincible" Season 4, Episodes 1-3
Kid Omni-Man is back in "Invincible" Season 4, and he's gone through a bit of a growth spurt since we last saw him. We first met Oliver Grayson at the end of Season 1, when his father (J. K. Simmons) urged his half-brother Mark (Steven Yeun) to take him to Earth to keep him safe from the Viltrumites. As a precocious pre-teen in Season 3, Oliver showed an impressive amount of strength and resolve, anchored by a strong performance from Christian Convery. And while Oliver's body is now closer to a 15 or 16-year-old than a boy of 10, Convery has remained in the role for "Invincible" Season 4.
Now 16 himself, Convery is in the rare position of a voice actor being cast while relatively close in age to their character, then getting to stick with that character as they age on screen. He's also been getting some bigger work in the live-action realm, most notably by playing the young Victor Frankenstein in Guillermo del Toro's Oscar-winning 2025 film. Convery has also gained praise for his starring role in the Netflix series "Sweet Tooth," and he's recently popped up on the live-action "One Piece" series, as well Osgood Perkins' film "The Monkey."
Oliver doesn't have quite as big a role in the first three episodes of "Invincible" Season 4 as he did in Season 3, but that's likely to change once Omni-Man re-enters the picture.
Christian Convery could have a huge role in Invincible Season 4
Despite his youth, there's no doubting Christian Convery's talent at this point, and his resume is already impressively long. In an "Invincible" cast full of huge names, he's stood shoulder-to-shoulder with his co-stars, and likely has bigger, heavier material on the way.
One way or another, Omni-Man is on a collision course with Earth, and while the first fallout will come from Mark and Debbie (Sandra Oh), Oliver will surely have plenty to say to his dad as well. As the movement against the remaining Viltrumites grows, he'll also have a crucial role to play as he continues to grow and get stronger. His battle against Liu (Tzi Ma) in Season 4, Episode 3 puts Oliver on the ropes, but he gets a second wind once Mark swings in to help.
One of the more interesting narrative wrinkles early in Season 4 is the switch that Oliver and Mark have undergone. A lot of Season 3 of Prime Video's superhero cartoon was about Mark trying to instill a holistic respect for life in Oliver and curbing some of his more violent tendencies. His training, and a series of traumatic experiences, seem to have pulled that off, as Oliver is much more considered and sensitive in Season 4 (it's amazing what a little growing up can do). Mark, by contrast, has become more of the loose cannon. After the events of last season, he's more determined than ever to stop evil before it can cause real harm, no matter how brutal that prevention might need to be.