Tragic Details About Stranger Things Star Maya Hawke

It's safe to say most audiences were first introduced to Maya Hawke when she appeared in "Stranger Things" Season 3 as Robin Buckley. She's the smart, sarcastic co-worker to Steve Harrington (Joe Keery) at Scoops Ahoy in the Starcourt Mall, which becomes the battleground when the Mind Flayer arrives in Hawkins by the season's end. Robin would continue being a main character until the series' end, offering bawdy humor and entertaining explanations for whatever the plan at hand might be. If she seems perfect for the part, it's because the role of Robin was written specifically for Hawke and based around her real-life personality.

Hawke has grown into quite the in-demand actor, bringing her frenetic style of speech to the role of Anxiety in "Inside Out 2." Of course, Hawke had a bit of a leg-up in getting work as the daughter of Ethan Hawke and Uma Thurman. But just because she grew up in the industry doesn't mean everything has been sunshine and roses for her.

Hawke has had experiences with both personal and professional setbacks. Yet none of those are slowing down her career in the slightest. If anything, the tragic details of Maya Hawke's life show how she's risen beyond the "nepo baby" label and has truly worked hard to achieve all of her success.