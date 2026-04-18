Tragic Details About Stranger Things Star Maya Hawke
It's safe to say most audiences were first introduced to Maya Hawke when she appeared in "Stranger Things" Season 3 as Robin Buckley. She's the smart, sarcastic co-worker to Steve Harrington (Joe Keery) at Scoops Ahoy in the Starcourt Mall, which becomes the battleground when the Mind Flayer arrives in Hawkins by the season's end. Robin would continue being a main character until the series' end, offering bawdy humor and entertaining explanations for whatever the plan at hand might be. If she seems perfect for the part, it's because the role of Robin was written specifically for Hawke and based around her real-life personality.
Hawke has grown into quite the in-demand actor, bringing her frenetic style of speech to the role of Anxiety in "Inside Out 2." Of course, Hawke had a bit of a leg-up in getting work as the daughter of Ethan Hawke and Uma Thurman. But just because she grew up in the industry doesn't mean everything has been sunshine and roses for her.
Hawke has had experiences with both personal and professional setbacks. Yet none of those are slowing down her career in the slightest. If anything, the tragic details of Maya Hawke's life show how she's risen beyond the "nepo baby" label and has truly worked hard to achieve all of her success.
Maya Hawke had to go to a special school for her dyslexia
Maya Hawke's first major acting credit was Jo March in the 2017 miniseries "Little Women." It didn't exactly put her on the map, but it was a significant achievement for Hawke. And it was made all the more special seeing as how "Little Woman" was the first book the actress read cover to cover as a girl after struggling with dyslexia, a neurodevelopmental disorder that impacts how fast a person can read and write. During a photoshoot with Vogue, Hawke spoke about living with the disability: "When you're growing up with a learning disability, it shoots your confidence and belief in what you can accomplish academically, it really damages it."
No doubt Hawke's self-esteem was further shot down when she was kicked out of school as a child. She told NPR about falling behind her peers and needing special classes to catch up: "I went to a special school for kids with learning disabilities. And it took me a long time to learn how to read, and I still am limited." Despite everything she's gone through, Hawke still refers to her dyslexia as one of many "blessings" in her life, even though she did suffer from some bullying while in school.
Of course, being a performer means there's a lot of reading scripts. Although based on additional interviews Hawke has done on the subject, it sounds like she doesn't struggle too much when it comes to learning lines.
She had a hard time with her parents' divorce
As mentioned previously, Maya Hawke is the daughter of Ethan Hawke and Uma Thurman. The couple got married in 1998 after meeting on the set of the 1997 sci-fi film "Gattaca," one of the most underrated movies of the 1990s. They had their daughter, Maya, in '98 as well, but the relationship wouldn't last. Their separation and divorce were announced in 2003, and both have played coy over the reasoning, insisting there wasn't any infidelity and that it was simply a bunch of factors that resulted in their break-up.
Of course, a divorce is hard on any child, and Maya Hawke would later talk to The New York Times' podcast, "Modern Love," about the difficulties of going between the custody of the two. "I mean, I remember so many hard days and fights about packing your bag ... you forgot this medicine, and you have to go back and get it ... and Sunday goodbyes," Hawke remembered. "And then the whole day is gone because it's all a transition day, where everyone is in strife."
As far as career paths, it sounds like Hawke always knew she wanted to follow in her parents' footsteps. She wanted to be an actor at a young age. Hawke is naturally aware of the privileges that come with having the last name "Hawke," but as she told Nylon, "I will get the opportunities I get. I will try as hard as I can to be brilliant in them. And if I suck enough, I'll stop getting chances."
Maya Hawke got a harsh note from a producer
Coming from a family of actors didn't just help Maya Hawke with career opportunities. It also instilled in her a passion for art and acting. She's not just on "Stranger Things" to make a quick buck but to genuinely provide a stellar performance. But it's called show business for a reason, and Hawke hasn't always liked how the industry has changed over the years.
Social media is more important than ever before, with many TikTok and YouTube stars transitioning into acting. But that's not all; producers also heavily value a potential cast member's social media following, and that hasn't always sat well with Hawke. She appeared on the "Happy Sad Confused" podcast and talked about this newfound digital world: "The line between actor and celebrity has gotten extremely blurry and, in some ways, a celebrity is someone where their personality is the draw, and I what I always wanted to be was an actor where the work is what the draw is, not the personhood."
Needing to maintain an Instagram following is one thing, but Hawke hasn't always received the kindest words when working. Elsewhere in the interview, she spoke about the meanest note she ever received: "A director told me — actually, I think it was a producer, but they were in cahoots — told me that I looked prettier with my mouth closed and that I should close my mouth after I speak more often." She did address the situation later, but being told to do something that Hawke felt went against her character in favor of merely looking pretty rubbed Hawke the wrong way.
She lost her voice for six months after one tough role
In addition to being an actress, Maya Hawke also sings. She's released several albums over the years, so if anyone wants to cast her in a movie musical, it'd be a good move to make. However, Hawke has admitted that her voice isn't as strong as it potentially could've been due to her getting vocal nodules earlier in life after one tough performance.
While in school, Hawke performed in a musical adaptation of "Animal Farm" where she played Napoleon the pig. However, she revealed in a chat with Variety that she strained her voice too much and had to be put on rest for six months. "I didn't get surgery because I didn't want to lose the spirit of my voice, but I've been working on it," Hawke explained. "Besides, when I speak, I talk really loud, and say so many words. I am, however, proud of my voice as an actor and try to carry on the thing that I do like about me into my music."
When it comes to music, Hawke enjoys storytelling within songs. And she's mentioned some of her favorite artists, including Taylor Swift, Fiona Apple, and Bright Eyes. But she's actually just one of several "Stranger Things" actors most people didn't know had music careers, like how Joe Keery and his band Djo had the viral hit, "End of Beginning."
Maya Hawke has faced criticisms for being a nepo baby
Within the past few years, there's been a lot of discussion in the entertainment industry over nepo babies. These are younger actors whose parents, grandparents, or even aunts and uncles are already famous in their own right, making it much easier for these nepo babies to get parts. It doesn't necessarily mean they're not talented or don't deserve their success, but there is a desire for these young actors to at least admit they had a leg up, rather than someone trying to break in with zero connections.
Maya Hawke is obviously one of those nepo babies, and she actually came under fire when she spoke about auditioning for "Once Upon a Time in Hollywood," which was directed by Quentin Tarantino. Hawke's mother, Uma Thurman, previously worked with Tarantino on the "Kill Bill" movies, and Hawke even says that she's known the director pretty much her whole life. Some online thought it was ridiculous for her to talk about "auditioning" as though she didn't already have a huge advantage over other, less connected actors.
Hawke spoke about her comment to Variety and admitted that nepotism absolutely played a role in her getting cast in "Once Upon a Time in Hollywood." She continued, "'Deserves' is a complicated word ... there are so many people who deserve to have this kind of life who don't, but I think I'm comfortable with not deserving it and doing it anyway." It sounds as though Hawke is fine with any nepo baby criticisms lobbied toward her. She's proven herself as an actress and at least recognizes how fortunate she is to have had an easier time getting such a sought-after career.