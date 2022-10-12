The Part Of Robin In Stranger Things Was Written Just For Maya Hawke

Although Robin Buckley (Maya Hawke) did not appear in Season 1 of "Stranger Things," she became an incredibly important character in Seasons 2-4, and Maya Hawke has a shocking wish for Season 5. Robin ends up being incredibly smart, resourceful, brave, and friendly, so she is instrumental again and again in saving Hawkins from the monsters of the Upside Down.

Because Robin's character has become so integral to the series, fans might be surprised that at first, "Stranger Things" creators, the Duffer Brothers, did not have a very detailed plan for Robin. In an interview with Variety, the Duffer Brothers said they originally pitched Robin as "A young Janeane Garofalo ... But that's about all we had. Well, that and two short scenes where Robin hands out ice cream with Steve Harrington [Joe Keery]. We just didn't really know who Robin was — what made her interesting, what made her stand out."

Luckily for the Duffer Brothers, the "Stranger Things" casting director, Carmen Cuba, gave them the answer to Robin's character.