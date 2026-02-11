10 Most Underrated Movies Of The '90s

Every decade has its share of legendary movies that continue to influence filmmakers and the viewing public long after they leave theaters. The '90s certainly fits this description, with a ton of fantastic films, including "Pulp Fiction," "Good Will Hunting," "Forrest Gump," "Men in Black," and many more. These are the movies that win awards, devastate the competition, and are remembered for their impact on popular culture, but they're hardly the only good movies of the decade.

When one film does gangbusters, it tends to cast a shadow on whatever else is showing in theaters during its run. The '90s featured some absolute hidden gems that are completely underrated, and they often underperformed at the box office as a result. This kind of thing happens all the time when a blockbuster kills it on the silver screen. Try to think back on whatever else was playing when "Goodfellas," "Jurassic Park," or "The Sixth Sense" were in theaters.

There's a good chance your mind will find nothing but vague references to those three movies. The '90s featured tons of excellent, yet underrated films that aren't as well-known in the decades since. Some went on to do well in the rental marketplace, while others eventually found their way into cult classic territory. Each of these ten films was released in the '90s, and they're all exceptional, but largely unknown today. These underrated movies are well worth every cinephile's time, and they're arranged in chronological order of release.