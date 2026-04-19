Why James Cameron's Avatar Franchise Should End With Fire And Ash
For years, James Cameron's epic plans for the "Avatar" sequels consisted of a family saga spanning a quartet of follow-ups. Starting with "Avatar: The Way of Water," audiences would've experienced four sequels centered on Jake Sully (Sam Worthington), Neytiri (Zoe Saldaña), and the various denizens of Pandora. However, in recent months, those ambitions have suddenly been scrutinized. While "Avatar: Fire and Ash" was a box office juggernaut, it still made less than the two preceding "Avatar" movies. Currently, Disney and 20th Century Studios executives are considering options on what to do with this franchise. The future of the remaining two "Avatar" movies (only one of which has been partially shot) are in jeopardy.
Perhaps, though, the bleakest outcome for the "Avatar" saga would also be an ideal option. Maybe "Avatar: Fire and Ash" should be the ending to the story. This feature wasn't built to function as a conclusion and it certainly has enough dangling plot threads to sustain another sequel or two. However, for several reasons, it also feels like the "Avatar" franchise has run its course. If Disney's at all uncertain about audiences not wanting more of these movies, that could be the ultimate signal that it's time to pack it up.
Even with three movies instead of five, the "Avatar" saga will still be a ridiculously profitable and influential franchise. Cameron and company could easily hold their heads high closing up shop with "Fire and Ash" and leaving those two other sequels as "what if?" scenarios.
Avatar: Fire and Ash suggested the franchise is running on fumes
The most confusing moments in "Avatar: Fire and Ash" reflected a script that missed the mark creatively. Rather than registering as exciting or endlessly creative, "Fire and Ash" was content to just recycle famous bits from the first two movies. Even Jake Sully assembling the various Pandora clans for battle felt directly repurposed from the original "Avatar." This lack of originality epitomized how, with "Avatar: Fire and Ash," James Cameron's biggest franchise finally flamed out. The chutzpah marking earlier installments has long been extinguished, replaced by complacency and way too many dramatic scenes hinging on the acting abilities of Sam Worthington and Jake Champion.
The quality of "Fire and Ash" alone makes it seem like a wise idea to end the series here. The "Avatar" franchise is already suffering artistically with the presence of a lackluster installment like "Fire and Ash." Two further sequels have the potential to deliver additional underwhelming entries that really tank the entire perception of the saga. Plus, "Fire and Ash" leaning so heavily on its predecessor's most iconic moments suggest that a creative ceiling in this world has been firmly hit. That problem isn't going to suddenly vanish just by making two more movies.
"Fire and Ash" is a slog to sit through, but at least it helped illustrate that the "Avatar" franchise isn't in the best shape. Ending the proceedings here and sparing moviegoers more subpar motion pictures would be best for everyone.
Avatar doesn't need to come down to Earth
In early 2023, "Avatar" producer Jon Landau teased a journey to Earth in the franchise's future. A location previously only seen on-screen in the extended cut of "Avatar," Neytiri and other Na'vi characters would apparently visit Earth in "Avatar 5" and discover the nuances of humanity. James Cameron didn't always envision "Avatar" as a franchise, but if this plotline is true, then his overarching vision for the saga would've provided a down-to-Earth (literally) contrast to the first "Avatar," when Jake Sully first visited Pandora. Despite these thematic parallels, the notion that further "Avatar" sequels are just leading to a drab, dystopian vision of Earth only makes them sound even more superfluous.
The "Avatar" movies are beloved for giving the world gloriously colorful spectacle and maximalist imagery. In contrast to the earthbound tendencies of the majority of James Cameron's movies, the "Avatar" saga delivered otherworldly creatures, plants, and locales you couldn't see in any other feature. That would change with "Avatar 5," which would apparently just bring a handful of Pandora denizens to a dimly colored version of Earth. That doesn't sound like an especially enticing prospect. On the contrary, it sounds like a concept going against the imaginative ethos of the franchise.
There are several reasons why further "Avatar" sequels should be put on the back burner. However, the drabber, less over-the-top plans for "Avatar 5" especially make it sound like "Avatar: Fire and Ash" should be the end to this saga.