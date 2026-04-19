Why James Cameron's Avatar Franchise Should End With Fire And Ash

For years, James Cameron's epic plans for the "Avatar" sequels consisted of a family saga spanning a quartet of follow-ups. Starting with "Avatar: The Way of Water," audiences would've experienced four sequels centered on Jake Sully (Sam Worthington), Neytiri (Zoe Saldaña), and the various denizens of Pandora. However, in recent months, those ambitions have suddenly been scrutinized. While "Avatar: Fire and Ash" was a box office juggernaut, it still made less than the two preceding "Avatar" movies. Currently, Disney and 20th Century Studios executives are considering options on what to do with this franchise. The future of the remaining two "Avatar" movies (only one of which has been partially shot) are in jeopardy.

Perhaps, though, the bleakest outcome for the "Avatar" saga would also be an ideal option. Maybe "Avatar: Fire and Ash" should be the ending to the story. This feature wasn't built to function as a conclusion and it certainly has enough dangling plot threads to sustain another sequel or two. However, for several reasons, it also feels like the "Avatar" franchise has run its course. If Disney's at all uncertain about audiences not wanting more of these movies, that could be the ultimate signal that it's time to pack it up.

Even with three movies instead of five, the "Avatar" saga will still be a ridiculously profitable and influential franchise. Cameron and company could easily hold their heads high closing up shop with "Fire and Ash" and leaving those two other sequels as "what if?" scenarios.