Avatar: Fire And Ash's Most Confusing Moments Explained

Contains spoilers for "Avatar: Fire and Ash"

It's a complex, storied, and lore-layered movie — which is why some of what it had to say probably passed you by. If you'd like to have some of the most confusing moments in "Avatar: Fire and Ash" explained to you, then click our video above to watch and have its most difficult plot points clarified.

Colonel Miles Quaritch (Stephen Lang) is a wicked jack of all trades, so on the surface it's not surprising that he's picked up on the Na'vi language during his brief time interacting with them on Pandora. But when you realize that Jake Sully (Sam Worthington) took months of special training to understand and speak it, Miles' sudden and instantaneous understanding of Na'vi makes no sense. On top of that, in "Avatar: Fire and Ash" he's quite fluent in the language, which is odd because he had little mastery of it when we last saw him in "Avatar: The Way of Water." And that film takes place just days before the events of "Fire and Ash."

Eywa is the universal constant for every Na'vi on Pandora, so it's strange that this uniting goddess figure has little to no impact on the plot of "Fire and Ash." Perhaps that's because she's sitting back and letting the Sullys work out their own problems this time — but it's still a relief when, during the ending of "Fire and Ash," Kiri (Sigourney Weaver) finally manages to make contact with her. She ends up becoming the film's deus ex machina, solving things for the Na'vi when the sky people invade yet again, but where was she when they needed her?