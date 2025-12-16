Avatar: Fire And Ash Review - James Cameron's Franchise Finally Flames Out

The first "Avatar" drew criticism for cultural appropriation due to lifting heavily from the Western genre, with the Na'vi seen as stand-ins for Indigenous communities terrorized by settlers. "Avatar: Fire and Ash" is the first time it feels like those very conscious analogues have become horribly misguided, with the portrayal of the Ash People — described openly as "savages" — lifted directly from the most racist depictions of Native Americans in classic Westerns. Oona Chaplin's Varang is the most captivating new character in a world where everybody has the charisma of cardboard, but the tribe she leads and the ruthlessness with which she attacks anybody in her way isn't a subversion of an outdated trope so much as a modern update, smothered in blue paint so it won't leave a sour taste in quite as many mouths. Her flirtatious, surprisingly kinky relationship with Quaritch is the movie's most daring aspect, but having a genocidal American military man teaming up with a racist stereotype of an Indigenous person from an age-old Western (where they were routinely portrayed as the genocidal ones) is not the subversive trope anybody involved with this project likely thinks it is.

The armies of visual effects teams at James Cameron's disposal struggle to hide the fact he's now on autopilot, expanding the world of Pandora without offering anything that feels particularly fresh. Even the set pieces failed to arouse much excitement; my screening was in IMAX 3D in the higher frame rate, and every battle, flight, or fast camera movement looked like a TV with the motion smoothing left on. This is Cameron's personal preference for how you should see the movie — his obsession with technological innovation has gotten in the way of caring about how this looks to spectators. And none of this would matter if the drama was at all involving, but no advances in 3D technology can make these characters three-dimensional. The two villains are the most colorful characters, but even Quaritch is yet to grow into a more complex character three movies in; no character develops beyond the one note they were introduced on.

"Aliens" and "T2" Judgement Day" rightfully earned Cameron a reputation as the King of Sequels, able to flip a familiar formula on its head while increasing the stakes. "Fire and Ash" is the same movie for a third time in a row, only longer and duller in ways even casual audiences will begin to see through.

"Avatar: Fire and Ash" premieres in theaters on December 19.