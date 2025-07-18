Wait, Eleven From Stranger Things Can Fly Now? Her Powers Explained

Contains spoilers for "Stranger Things" Season 5

This holiday season, fans of "Stranger Things" won't be thinking about peace, love and goodwill to men — they'll be thinking about Eleven (Millie Bobby Brown) and how on Earth the show will wrap up its sprawling storylines over the course of its final set of episodes. Fans got a sneak peek of those last few outings via a new teaser trailer, and it looks like El's picked up a whole new skill set — she can now fly.

While that's not a shocking twist considering what other people and creatures in touch with the Upside Down can do, it's something entirely new for El. And it's a fortuitous turn, because she's going to need every ounce of strength she can muster to save her friends.

Considering how mighty the young miss is already, adding the ability to fly to her stacked list of powers makes her one of the most formidable beings the town of Hawkins has ever seen. Here's a rundown of all the abilities she's displayed over the years on "Stranger Things" — and what her new capacity for flight might mean.