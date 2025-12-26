What Is The Upside Down? Stranger Things Season 5 Volume 2 Reveals The Truth

Contains spoilers for "Stranger Things" Season 5 Episode 7 — "The Bridge"

For the entire run of "Stranger Things" thus far, we've become intimately familiar with the Upside Down, the mysterious and shadowy realm that lies underneath the fictional and supernaturally tormented Midwestern town of Hawkins, Indiana. Ever since Will Byers (Noah Schnapp) was kidnapped and brought to the Upside Down in the show's inaugural season, which aired back in 2016, the undergroud hellscape became a part of pop culture history. Now, we know the real truth about the Upside Down — and if you haven't watched through "Chapter 7: The Bridge," you'll want to turn back now, because spoilers lie ahead!

The Upside Down is less of an alternate realm and more of a bridge between, as Dustin Henderson (Gaten Matarazzo) reveals, "space and time." See, in the final season's sixth episode "Escape from Camazotz," Dustin reveals to Steve Harrington (Joe Keery) that he's discovered journals belonging to Dr. Martin Brenner (Matthew Modine), the original father figure to Millie Bobby Brown's Eleven who once ran Hawkins Laboratory. According to those journals, the Upside Down isn't a proper realm, but a bridge that's allowing Vecna (otherwise known as Henry Creek or Mr. Whatsit, played in all forms by Jamie Campbell Bower) to travel between Hawkins and a larger world full of evil creatures. Not only that, but Dustin realizes that Vecna didn't create the Upside Down as the gang previously assumed; the villain simply uses it to keep trying to take over Hawkins and destroy the town. Dustin, as it happens, seems to have largely cracked the case on what exactly is going on with the Upside Down, and his expertise might even help the gang defeat Vecna once and for all.