Star Trek Is Huge, But Viewership Is Not: Here's How The Next Reboot Can Fix That

"Star Trek" remains immensely popular in pop culture ... as a concept. However, that popularity does not translate into viewership.

I could say "beam me up, Scotty!" or "the line must be drawn here!" in any public space and people immediately would think of Captain Kirk or Captain Picard. Endless memes rooted from the various "Star Trek" properties litter the internet, while all 14 "Star Trek" movies, from the worst to the best, have their share of fans. So why can't the new streaming "Star Trek" shows break out into the public consciousness?

One of the reasons why "Star Trek: Starfleet Academy" flopped was that it never reached immense viewership. It's not alone in that regard. It took the "Picard" show until its third season in 2023 to make it onto the Nielsen streaming viewership charts. "Star Trek: Strange New World," meanwhile, had an erratic presence on this chart throughout its third season. These factors reflect a weird reality for "Star Trek" — that this saga remains universally well-known, but not a ton of people are checking out its latest streaming programs. As of this writing, the future of "Star Trek" on the small screen looks uncertain.

Whatever comes next will undoubtedly kick off a new age of "Star Trek" TV programming. This is an ideal time to take some measures to fix those viewership woes, and the key is to accomplish two things: (1) bring "Star Trek" back to its identifiable roots that the general audience recognizes, but also (2) do something new and daring enough to get people talking. Such maneuvers can open up "Star Trek" to exciting new artistic opportunities, taking the saga into a fresh, creative golden age.