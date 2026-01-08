Star Trek: Starfleet Academy Review - Hesitates To Boldly Go Somewhere New

In fact, the series that "Star Trek: Starfleet Academy" feels most reminiscent of to me is "90210," the late 2000s reboot of the early 1990s teen sensation. It's another odd case of a young adult show frequently getting hijacked by the adults around them — most of whom were returning favorites from the original series that the target audience wouldn't have any connection to, having not been born when it aired. Before the series settles into its YA narrative formula, the feature-length opening episode introduces us to Caleb Mir (Sandro Rosta), who in a prologue is separated from his mother and forced on the run. 15 years later, he crosses paths with Nahla Ake (Holly Hunter), who he escaped from all those years earlier, and his punishment ends up being enrolling in the newly reopened academy she's the chancellor of.

Caleb is designed as a clone of the Chris Pine iteration of James T. Kirk, who we were similarly introduced to as he got on the wrong side of the law, before very quickly proving his brilliance when destiny forced him to Starfleet. Tensions with Caleb's new classmates are resolved by the end of Episode 1, when the voyage to Earth is interrupted by the arrival of Nus Baraka (a delightfully hammy Paul Giamatti), an unashamed villain responsible for Caleb's separation from his mom, and who is the first adversary for the mismatched students. The most prominent of these are Jay-Den Kraag (Karim Diané), who despite being a Klingon, is very much characterized as the hyper-literal, by-the-book Spock counterpart to Caleb's Kirk; and Sam (Kerrice Brooks), a holographic creation who is only weeks old and approaches every assignment with wide-eyed wonder.

With the drama being set largely within the school confines, this opening episode is as intense as proceedings get; fighting bad guys is quickly replaced by teen rituals of dating and prank wars, and the big coming-of-age lessons are found either in the classroom (a later episode is structured around Jay-Den's struggle in debate class) or in research assignments where the characters must learn about icons of "Star Trek" past. One of those is still a teacher at the school — Robert Picardo's holographic Doctor, who has been kicking for 900 years at this point in the timeline — and another is the long-missing "Deep Space Nine" protagonist Benjamin Sisko, now a folkloric hero in-universe, whose legacy is explored in an episode that couldn't be more of a transparent attempt to try and coax Avery Brooks out of retirement.