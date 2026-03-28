Every Star Trek Era, Ranked From Worst To Best

Space may be the final frontier, but "Star Trek" has certainly pushed its boundaries for a long time. The various shows and movies in the franchise have spent hundreds and even thousands of in-universe years exploring the great unknown. There are five distinct eras that the events of the various "Star Trek" shows and movies take place in, each with their own details and world-building elements.

As can easily be the case with long-running franchises that focus on an array of different time periods, some of the eras have been covered in far more detail than others. Frankly, some of them are also better than others, either because the shows and films involved are of superior quality or because they simply do a stronger job at describing the ins and outs of the era in question. Let's dive into the six different eras of the "Star Trek" franchise to see which one of them is the greatest.