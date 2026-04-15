Invincible's Biggest Problem Has Fans All Saying The Same Thing

"Invincible" Season 4 offers a "Star Trek" parody, a version of Satan who sounds very familiar and, of course, an impending conflict with the Viltrum Empire. The latest season continues the series' streak of rave reviews, but it doesn't take away "Invincible's" one major issue. Watch Looper's video above for a deep dive into the show's unavoidable problem.

The comparatively clunky animation of early "Invincible" Season 4 is by no means a dealbreaker, but it is noticeable. This was also a subject of criticism about Season 3, which delivered a gorgeous, brutal finale clash between Invincible (Steven Yeun) and Conquest (Jeffrey Dean Morgan), but featured some weaker animation earlier in the season.

If you haven't been watching, the only recap you need for "Invincible" Season 4 will get you up to speed about the show. Don't worry, it's a very good season — just don't be surprised if the animation quality is a touch below what you remembered.