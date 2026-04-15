Invincible's Biggest Problem Has Fans All Saying The Same Thing
"Invincible" Season 4 offers a "Star Trek" parody, a version of Satan who sounds very familiar and, of course, an impending conflict with the Viltrum Empire. The latest season continues the series' streak of rave reviews, but it doesn't take away "Invincible's" one major issue. Watch Looper's video above for a deep dive into the show's unavoidable problem.
The comparatively clunky animation of early "Invincible" Season 4 is by no means a dealbreaker, but it is noticeable. This was also a subject of criticism about Season 3, which delivered a gorgeous, brutal finale clash between Invincible (Steven Yeun) and Conquest (Jeffrey Dean Morgan), but featured some weaker animation earlier in the season.
If you haven't been watching, the only recap you need for "Invincible" Season 4 will get you up to speed about the show. Don't worry, it's a very good season — just don't be surprised if the animation quality is a touch below what you remembered.
Invincible isn't the only animated series with this problem
"Invincible" isn't the only animated project dealing with decreasing quality as of late. A combination of increased output and schedule crunching has resulted in the anime industry dealing with similar issues in recent years, with otherwise beloved series like "One-Punch Man" getting lambasted for animation quality. Still, it's a shame to see the Prime Video superhero show suffer from this issue.
"Invincible" is a bold adaptation of Robert Kirkman's superhero comic of the same name, and the streamer's grittiest take on superheroes this side of "The Boys." It's also a very rapid-fire show, both in regards to its story and release schedule. The four "Invincible" seasons so far have premiered between March 2021 and March 2026, an ambitious effort for any series, animated or otherwise. Watch Looper's video above to get up to date on how this and other factors may have influenced the show's animation quality.
"Invincible" Season 4 is streaming on Amazon Prime Video.