Invincible Season 4's Star Trek Parody Explained

It's understandable for "Invincible" to reference other superhero properties, like the Spider-Man Easter egg present at the end of "Invincible" Season 2. But with Season 4 really leaning into the cosmic side of things with the encroaching Viltrumite War upon us, it's only natural for the show to poke fun at "Star Trek."

It happens on "Invincible" Season 4, Episode 2 when Nolan (J.K. Simmons), Allen (Seth Rogen), and Telia (Tatiana Maslany) need a ship to acquire weapons and entities powerful enough to kill Viltrumites. However, they also need to keep a low profile, so they need a ship on the clunkier side. That's where the Venture starship comes into play, complete with "Star Trek"-esque music that's just distinct enough to avoid any copyright infringement.

They're then greeted by the Captain (Scott Aukerman), whose bald aesthetic is rather reminiscent of Patrick Stewart's Captain Picard on "Star Trek: The Next Generation." He continues to introduce other members of the crew — Worg, Download, and Counselor Tuva. These are all stand-ins for other "TNG" characters, namely Worf (Michael Dorn), Data (Brent Spiner), and Deanna Troi (Marina Sirtis).

The Venture is falling apart, and everyone seems pretty incompetent, especially the Captain. It's in stark contrast to the crew on "Next Generation," which was so popular that it changed television forever. "Invincible" is merely having some fun at the low-cost expense of "Star Trek," and it's not the first time they've done so.