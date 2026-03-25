Why Satan From Invincible Season 4 Sounds So Familiar
Contains spoilers for "Invincible" Season 4, Episode 4 – "Hurm"
Prime Video's "Invincible" features no shortage of famous voices bringing the characters to life, and Season 4 continues this trend. Satan makes his long-awaited debut in the fourth episode, where he's voiced by somebody whom several fandoms should know well: Bruce Campbell.
Best known as Ash Williams, the protagonist with a chainsaw hand and a burning hatred for Deadites from the "Evil Dead" series, Campbell has been horror royalty for decades now — even if he isn't exclusive to the genre. He's appeared in everything from "Maniac Cop" to "Congo," almost inevitably stealing the show regardless of how big or small his part turns out to be.
Thanks to the "Evil Dead" connection, Campbell is also one of Sam Raimi's regular collaborators — and a close friend. Whether he appears only in a photo, such as 2026's "Send Help," or receives memorable comedic gags like he did across the "Spider-Man" trilogy and "Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness," Campbell is the filmmaker's go-to guy, even if he isn't the lead.
Campbell has also delved into the animated world before, providing his voice for shows like "Archer," "Robot Chicken," and "Duck Dodgers." Now, he can add "Invincible" to his already enviable filmography. Seriously, is there anything he can't do?
Bruce Campbell as Satan in Invincible was the worst-kept secret
In the post-credit scene of the Season 3 finale of "Invincible," the demon detective, Damien Darkblood (voiced by Clancy Brown), speaks to one of his brethren. While this creature isn't named in the episode, many viewers suspect it's Satan because of the way in which Darkblood speaks to him. In the episode's credits, Bruce Campbell is credited only as Demon. This is nothing more than a smokescreen.
In an interview with ScreenRant in April 2025, "Invincible" co-showrunner Simon Racioppa remained coy about the true identity of Campbell's character. "I think you'll have to wait and see!" Racioppa said. "Bruce is incredible, though. He's great. You're going to love it. You're going to love it, but I can't tell you that." Yeah, these comments didn't exactly throw everyone's immediate guesses off the trail.
In the fourth episode of "Invincible" Season 4, Mark Grayson (Steven Yeun) gets dragged to Hell, discovering that it's a different kind of place than what humans have been told it is. He also plays a critical role in restoring Satan to his full power. Consequently, it's revealed that Campbell is indeed voicing Satan. All hail the groovy one!