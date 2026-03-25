Why Satan From Invincible Season 4 Sounds So Familiar

Contains spoilers for "Invincible" Season 4, Episode 4 – "Hurm"

Prime Video's "Invincible" features no shortage of famous voices bringing the characters to life, and Season 4 continues this trend. Satan makes his long-awaited debut in the fourth episode, where he's voiced by somebody whom several fandoms should know well: Bruce Campbell.

Best known as Ash Williams, the protagonist with a chainsaw hand and a burning hatred for Deadites from the "Evil Dead" series, Campbell has been horror royalty for decades now — even if he isn't exclusive to the genre. He's appeared in everything from "Maniac Cop" to "Congo," almost inevitably stealing the show regardless of how big or small his part turns out to be.

Thanks to the "Evil Dead" connection, Campbell is also one of Sam Raimi's regular collaborators — and a close friend. Whether he appears only in a photo, such as 2026's "Send Help," or receives memorable comedic gags like he did across the "Spider-Man" trilogy and "Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness," Campbell is the filmmaker's go-to guy, even if he isn't the lead.

Campbell has also delved into the animated world before, providing his voice for shows like "Archer," "Robot Chicken," and "Duck Dodgers." Now, he can add "Invincible" to his already enviable filmography. Seriously, is there anything he can't do?