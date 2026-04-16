Why Beef Season 2's Chairwoman Park Looks So Familiar

Contains spoilers for "Beef" Season 2, Episode 2 – "A New Starting Point for Further Desires"

Netflix's "Beef" is back for a second season. Lee Sung Jin's series is now an anthology, and the new season follows Josh Martín (played by Oscar Isaac) and his wife Lindsay (Carey Mulligan) as their marriage woes end up being used as blackmail material. When he isn't worried about the state of his marriage, Josh is concerned that his job as general manager of a fancy country club is at stake under new owner Chairwoman Park.

Park is a cold and apathetic person, often choosing to speak through her assistant Eunice (Seoyeon Jang) by feigning an inability to understand English. Though she can speak and understand the language, her deception is a buffer to remain mysterious and distant from her new employees. While she seems entirely focused on upgrading the club, Park is also dealing with issues back home in South Korea related to possible financial crimes.

The character is played by Youn Yuh-jung, who may be familiar from her roles in the hit film "Minari" and the acclaimed series "Pachinko," one of the best shows streaming on Apple TV. Prior to that, she plied her trade in the cult sci-fi show "Sense8." Youn played Min-jung, who poisoned her abusive husband and became a cellmate of Sun Bak (Doona Bae). You may also recognize Youn's voice from the animated series "The Boys Presents: Diabolical." She played Sun-Hee, a cancer patient who takes Compound V and ends up with powers similar to Billy Butcher.