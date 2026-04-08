The Boys Season 5 Reveals Just How Powerful Billy Butcher Is Now

Contains spoilers for "The Boys" Season 5, Episode 2 – "Teenage Kix"

The ending of "The Boys" Season 4 made it clear that Billy Butcher (Karl Urban) is more dangerous than ever. He now has cancer-themed superpowers that manifest as vicious tentacles that are able to tear a supe as powerful as Victoria Neuman (Claudia Doumit) apart, which indicated that he's easily one of the strongest characters on "The Boys." However, the full extent of his powers was still up for debate.

The first two episodes of "The Boys" Season 5 fix this issue. During the messy Freedom Camp 47 rescue mission, Butcher easily subdues the telekinetic Cindy (Ess Hödlmoser), who's one of the most powerful supes we've seen on the show — and would have killed her with barely any effort without interference from Homelander (Antony Starr). We also see Butcher take a blast from Homelander's eye beams, which send him flying but don't seem to cause any lasting damage.

In the second episode of Season 5, Butcher easily negates Soldier Boy's (Jensen Ackles) power charge by hitting him with a car. For this, he uses just one of his many tentacles, which implies pretty significant super strength. We also see Butcher show extreme fine motor control with his tentacles, indicating that his strength and durability come with a hefty side order of finesse.