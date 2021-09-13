What Steven Yeun Has Been Up To Since The Walking Dead

Steven Yeun broke many a zombie fan's heart when he left AMC's "The Walking Dead" in 2016. The tragic and violent loss of his beloved character, former pizza delivery boy Glenn Rhee, has haunted the show's audience ever since — and the way he went out, via the baseball bat of Negan (Jeffrey Dean Morgan), often ranks high on lists which chronicle the show's saddest or most upsetting deaths.

After leaving "The Walking Dead" behind, Yeun has gotten on with his career and life, and in spectacular fashion. He's almost always busy, with a resume that includes everything from a recurring role on a well-known adult animated series to a part which put him in Oscar contention. Whether he's on the big screen or in the recording booth, his career has included everything from gentle family dramas to raucous comedic parodies: His acting choices are nothing if not eclectic, and it's also a lot to keep up with if you're not familiar with his oeuvre.

With that said, here's what Yeun has been doing since retiring Glenn's baseball cap.