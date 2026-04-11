Euphoria Season 3 Review: Zendaya's Hit HBO Series Has Lost Itself

In the first episode of Season 3, Alamo (a new character played by Adewale Akinnuoye-Agbaje) says that the beauty of America is that anyone can reinvent themselves. If the episode's opening sequence is any indication, Sam Levinson seems to want to be Vince Gilligan, experimenting with a more patient, deliberate tone that lets the images carry more of the load than the words. It's a fascinating set piece, immediately calling to mind Gilligan's work on "Pluribus" to drop us without context into Rue's new normal. But in rather quick succession, it gives way to something a lot less interesting.

We won't spoil much about where any of the main players have ended up five years on beyond what can be gleamed from the trailers, not solely to prevent ruining anything for folks who want to go in blind, but because those revelations are about all the show really has to offer. Intentional or not, the general tenor of the new season seems to be the energy of scrolling through a Facebook feed late at night to see what your old classmates are up to ... except that one of your old friends has gotten themselves trapped into a Tarantino-like crime thriller, while the rest are either treading water or have devolved into depressing parodies of themselves.

Rue's arc feels like the only one that's a believable extension of what we've seen of her in prior seasons, the grown-up version of the dramatic entanglements her substance abuse issues got her caught up in but extrapolated to a more neo-noir space than a teenage soap opera could really contain. Unfortunately, Nate (Jacob Elordi) and Cassie (Sydney Sweeney) feel like dumber, less interesting versions of themselves, with their subplot going down a path that makes their oft-maligned romance from the last season seem like a Wong Kar-Wai film by comparison.

We imagine the rest of the episodes might give Jules (Hunter Schafer) more to do, but there's little thus far for anyone else that suggests Levinson has anything real to say about them. (Given the way the remaining cast is utilized, perhaps all the backstage drama saved us from some potentially regrettable scenes for former players like Barbie Ferreira and Algee Smith.) But the characters themselves aren't the whole picture.