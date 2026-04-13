Euphoria Season 3 Fixes A Major Plot Hole, But There's An Even Bigger Problem Still Looming

This article discusses of addiction and domestic violence.

Contains spoilers for "Euphoria" Season 3, Episode 1

After almost four years, "Euphoria," the controversial HBO series created by Sam Levinson, is back for its third season. So did this long-awaited batch of episodes take any time to right any of its narrative wrongs? Not really.

What do we mean by this? Well, "Euphoria," throughout its two previous seasons, has made a habit of introducing genuinely shocking plotlines only for them to fall by the wayside before long. Rather than speak in abstracts, let's look at two concrete examples: the issue between Tyler (Lukas Gage) and Nate Jacobs (Jacob Elordi) back in the show's acclaimed first season, and Rue Bennett's (Zendaya) risky run-in with a drug dealer in Season 2.

In Season 1 of "Euphoria," on-again, off-again high school couple Nate and Maddy Perez (Alexa Demie) are temporarily "off" — so to make Nate jealous, Maddy successfully seduces a random guy named Tyler at a party in full view of everybody. Irate and unable to keep his temper under control, Nate breaks into Tyler's house not once but twice and not only beats the guy so severely that he requires medical attention, but frames Tyler for choking Maddy and sends Tyler to jail. (Nate is the one who abused Maddy, point in fact.) This all happens and then never comes up again.

Similarly, in Season 2 of "Euphoria," Rue runs afoul of a seemingly meek but incredibly dangerous drug kingpin named Laurie (Martha Kelly) after losing a suitcase full of expensive wares. Laurie, apparently trapping Rue in her house, says Rue will pay a price ... only for Rue to escape and for this plotline to be dropped for the rest of Season 2. So does Season 3 try and fix this?