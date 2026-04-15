Daredevil: Born Again Season 2 Brings Back Surprising Characters From The Netflix Era
Contains spoilers for "Daredevil: Born Again" Season 2, Episode 5 – "The Grand Design"
Despite her prevalence in the "Daredevil: Born Again" Season 2 trailer, we yet to see Jessica Jones (Krysten Ritter). However, the sophomore season's flashback-heavy Episode 5, "The Grand Design," pays homage to the Defenders saga's Netflix days with appearances by and references to characters from the "Daredevil" series.
Since the episode largely deals in flashbacks, it's only natural that Foggy Nelson (Elden Henson), Matt Murdock's (Charlie Cox) best friend and partner-in-law, drops by. This, of course, isn't Foggy's first rodeo. He famously appears in the "Born Again" Season 1 premiere, where Bullseye (Wilson Bethel) promptly assassinates him.
Apart from Foggy, we also see another prominent deceased figure from the other side of the law. During Wilson "Kingpin" Fisk's (Vincent D'Onofrio) limo-themed flashback sequences, we meet James Wesley (Toby Leonard Moore), the criminal mastermind's cool-as-a-cucumber right hand man who was shot by Karen Page (Deborah Ann Woll) during the events of "Daredevil" Season 1. Interestingly, the show also references a Netflix-era character who's canonically alive, but hasn't been seen during the Disney+ era: The nurse Daredevil mentions is almost certainly Rosario Dawson's Claire Temple, a pivotal supporting character from multiple shows in the Defenders saga.
Could Claire Temple return in Daredevil: Born Again Season 2?
While we're unlikely to see Foggy or Wesley in non-flashback form on "Daredevil: Born Again" for obvious reasons, the Claire Temple reference could be a different story. Rosario Dawson's relationship with Disney is ongoing with "Ahsoka" Season 2 on the horizon. While she's pretty busy nowadays, it wouldn't be impossible for her to revisit the role of Claire for an episode or two.
Dawson's own feelings about returning for the Disney+ "Daredevil" show were thoroughly positive as of 2022, so who knows? We might be in for a surprise. Perhaps Claire will turn up alongside Jessica Jones before the season is over. After all, it's not uncommon for Daredevil to receive surprise assistance during the endgame — just ask Jon Bernthal's Frank "Punisher" Castle, who played a pivotal role in the ending of "Daredevil: Born Again" Season 1.
"Daredevil: Born Again" Season 2 is streaming on Disney+.