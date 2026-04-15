Daredevil: Born Again Season 2 Brings Back Surprising Characters From The Netflix Era

Contains spoilers for "Daredevil: Born Again" Season 2, Episode 5 – "The Grand Design"

Despite her prevalence in the "Daredevil: Born Again" Season 2 trailer, we yet to see Jessica Jones (Krysten Ritter). However, the sophomore season's flashback-heavy Episode 5, "The Grand Design," pays homage to the Defenders saga's Netflix days with appearances by and references to characters from the "Daredevil" series.

Since the episode largely deals in flashbacks, it's only natural that Foggy Nelson (Elden Henson), Matt Murdock's (Charlie Cox) best friend and partner-in-law, drops by. This, of course, isn't Foggy's first rodeo. He famously appears in the "Born Again" Season 1 premiere, where Bullseye (Wilson Bethel) promptly assassinates him.

Apart from Foggy, we also see another prominent deceased figure from the other side of the law. During Wilson "Kingpin" Fisk's (Vincent D'Onofrio) limo-themed flashback sequences, we meet James Wesley (Toby Leonard Moore), the criminal mastermind's cool-as-a-cucumber right hand man who was shot by Karen Page (Deborah Ann Woll) during the events of "Daredevil" Season 1. Interestingly, the show also references a Netflix-era character who's canonically alive, but hasn't been seen during the Disney+ era: The nurse Daredevil mentions is almost certainly Rosario Dawson's Claire Temple, a pivotal supporting character from multiple shows in the Defenders saga.