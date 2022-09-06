How Rosario Dawson Really Feels About Possibly Returning To Daredevil For Disney+
While it continues to dominate the silver screen, the Marvel Cinematic Universe has managed to assert its dominance on Disney+ as well. Titles such as "WandaVision," "Ms. Marvel," "She-Hulk," and more have expanded the scope of the franchise in exciting ways, and their contemporaries will continue to do so for years to come. Unsurprisingly, Marvel Studios has its streaming slate planned out far in advance, and it's packed to the brim with intriguing projects that'll debut in the coming years. Although, none of them can quite compare to the level of hype surrounding "Daredevil: Born Again."
Formally announced at San Diego Comic-Con 2022, the show will finally give Daredevil — who tore it up for years on his highly-acclaimed self-titled Netflix series — a Disney+ spotlight all to himself. Charlie Cox will return as "The Man Without Fear" opposite fellow Netflix alum Vincent D'Onofrio as the menacing Wilson "Kingpin" Fisk. Given a whopping 18-episode run, fans have begun to wonder if any other standouts from the Netflix Defenders saga could make their way into the MCU proper via "Born Again," including the controversial Rosario Dawson's nurse Claire Temple.
With "Daredevil: Born Again" on the horizon, here's what Dawson thinks of a potential return to the world of Marvel as Claire Temple in the MCU Phase Five series.
Dawson is up for another run as Claire Temple
In an interview with The Hollywood Reporter to promote "Clerks III," Rosario Dawson touched on her feelings toward the MCU and her Claire Temple character. When asked if she'd play her again on "Daredevil: Born Again," she said, "Oh yeah. For sure. You don't even see her in that last 'tell Claire to go home' moment on 'Luke Cage.' So what is that? You know it's terrible. So, yeah, I'd be super curious." Between the ambiguity surrounding Temple's story and the massive episode count of "Born Again," Dawson can see herself popping up on the show if such an opportunity comes her way.
Should Rosario Dawson return to the Marvel fold as Claire Temple, she'll end up pulling double duty on Disney+. Since Season 2 of the wildly successful "Star Wars" series "The Mandalorian," she's been a prominent face in a galaxy far, far away as the beloved Force user Ahsoka Tano. So far, she has portrayed the former Jedi on "The Mandalorian," "The Book of Boba Fett," and will star in her own series, "Ahsoka," in 2023. The series will continue her search for former Imperial figurehead Grand Admiral Thrawn, causing her to reunite with a handful of fan favorites from "Star Wars Rebels" along the way.
As more details trickle out about "Daredevil: Born Again," we'll have to see if any of them pertain to the return of Rosario Dawson's Claire Temple.