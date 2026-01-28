Daredevil: Born Again Season 2 Trailer Has Fans All Saying The Same Thing

Daredevil gets born again ... again. We now have our first trailer for "Daredevil: Born Again" Season 2, which Vincent D'Onofrio said was in the planning stages when Season 1 was still filming. And fans are ready for more action from Matt Murdock (Charlie Cox), aka the Man Without Fear, as he protects Hell's Kitchen and all of New York City by the looks of it. Looper's video above goes into the mostly positive online reaction the trailer has already sparked.

First things first, there's one major character return in the trailer, with Krysten Ritter coming back as Jessica Jones. She played the super-powered sleuth in three seasons of Netflix's "Jessica Jones" before it was canceled along with all of the other Marvel shows of that era. But Ritter's back and bringing her sardonic attitude with her. Under the trailer on YouTube, @rixarts14 commented, "I knew Jessica was coming back but to actually see her interacting with Matt. Was legit smiling ear to ear."

Similar sentiments were shared on X, with @caonfilm writing, "Jessica Jones back on my screen, we've never been more back!!!!!!" Set photos previously confirmed Ritter's return, and now the question is whether we'll see other street-level Marvel heroes like Luke Cage (Mike Colter) and Iron Fist (Finn Jones) make an encore as well.