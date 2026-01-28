Daredevil: Born Again Season 2 Trailer Has Fans All Saying The Same Thing
Daredevil gets born again ... again. We now have our first trailer for "Daredevil: Born Again" Season 2, which Vincent D'Onofrio said was in the planning stages when Season 1 was still filming. And fans are ready for more action from Matt Murdock (Charlie Cox), aka the Man Without Fear, as he protects Hell's Kitchen and all of New York City by the looks of it. Looper's video above goes into the mostly positive online reaction the trailer has already sparked.
First things first, there's one major character return in the trailer, with Krysten Ritter coming back as Jessica Jones. She played the super-powered sleuth in three seasons of Netflix's "Jessica Jones" before it was canceled along with all of the other Marvel shows of that era. But Ritter's back and bringing her sardonic attitude with her. Under the trailer on YouTube, @rixarts14 commented, "I knew Jessica was coming back but to actually see her interacting with Matt. Was legit smiling ear to ear."
Similar sentiments were shared on X, with @caonfilm writing, "Jessica Jones back on my screen, we've never been more back!!!!!!" Set photos previously confirmed Ritter's return, and now the question is whether we'll see other street-level Marvel heroes like Luke Cage (Mike Colter) and Iron Fist (Finn Jones) make an encore as well.
Daredevil: Born Again fans are excited to see old and new characters
Jessica Jones is a sight for sore eyes, but Matt Murdock gets plenty of action scenes in the new trailer, including a neat-looking fight scene between him and members of the Anti-Vigilante Task Force established by Mayor Wilson Fisk (Vincent D'Onofrio) – who also gets to beat a guy to a bloody pulp in a boxing ring in one shot. As YouTuber @EmersonInfinityStone52 commented, "Let us take a moment of silence for the poor soul Kingpin is about to murder in that ring."
There's also a surprise appearance from Foggy Nelson (Elden Henson), who died in the first episode of "Daredevil: Born Again." It could be a flashback, but then again, characters have a habit of coming back to life in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. We also get our first look at Matthew Lillard's character, who's been referred to as "Mr. Charles." That's not a name immediately recognizable to anyone familiar with Marvel Comics lore, but Lillard has an impassioned fan base nonetheless, with @branberrycakes among them: "Dude deserves so much love. Absolute gem of an actor/human being."
Perhaps the most astonishing thing about Season 2 is that it's coming out only a year after the first season, as opposed to the two or three years that is often the case with streaming shows. It's good news for fans who want to see how that cliffhanger Season 1 ending of "Daredevil: Born Again" gets resolved. To see more fan hype about the trailer, make sure to check out Looper's video.