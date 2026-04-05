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Ever since Georges Méliès shot a rocket ship into the eye of the moon in "A Trip to the Moon" (1902), audiences have delighted in science fiction movies. Like fantasy and horror, the best sci-fi movies of all time transport audiences into worlds that seem only possible in their wildest imaginations. At the same time, the best sci-fi films use scenarios about a futuristic society to say something insightful about the here and now. As technology has rapidly progressed, the most improbable sci-fi stories suddenly feel like they could happen any day now, adding an eerie prescience to certain films years after their release. As such, the 21st century has produced some of the best science fiction movies ever made, and some of the most frighteningly predictive.

Here are the 10 best sci-fi movies of the 21st century, ranked. These films encompass stories of alien invasions, intergalactic space travel, artificial intelligence, and apocalyptic futures. The titles chosen span epic blockbusters and small-scale dramas, from action-adventure to romantic comedy to intimate dramas. Whether produced on a massive scale or on a low budget, these movies all have big ideas about where the world might be headed if humanity doesn't get its act together. Some of these films were released years ago yet feel like they could've hit theaters yesterday, considering how clairvoyant they turned out to be. (Perhaps we should learn the right lessons from these movies before it's too late.)