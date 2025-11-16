The Classic Sci-Fi Movie Roger Ebert Once Called 'A Spiritual Experience'

Genre cinema doesn't always get the appreciation it deserves, but there are those rare movies that completely changed the course of film history. "2001: A Space Odyssey" debuted in 1968 and the world has not been the same since. It instantly became one of the best sci-fi movies of all time, with many considering it a singularly amazing cinematic experience.

The Stanley Kubrick directed movie chronicles how a piece of extraterrestrial technology that looks like a black monolith shaped the course of human history. Much of the film takes place in deep space, where astronauts Dr. David Bowman (Keir Dullea) and Dr. Frank Poole (Gary Lockwood) are searching for the source of the monolith with the help of supercomputer HAL 9000 (Douglas Rain). Famed critic Roger Ebert placed "2001" on his Ten Greatest Films of All Time list, describing it as, "a landmark of non-narrative, poetic filmmaking, in which the connections were made by images, not dialog or plot" while deeming it "a spiritual experience."

More than half a century later, the film still boasts some of the most impressive visual effects you'll ever see. There's good reason for Ebert's praise, and once you take a closer look at "2001," you'll see that its legacy still holds strong today.