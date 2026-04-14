5 HBO Max TV Shows You Can Binge-Watch In One Day

You've finally got some time off and you're looking forward to a good, old-fashioned streaming binge. But you're not trying to get caught up in the multi-day, lost-time marathon action of that "Portlandia" sketch where Doug (Fred Armisen) and Claire (Carrie Brownstein) lose their jobs watching all of "Battlestar Galactica" — you just want the instant gratification of a one-day binge. And when it comes to short-but-sweet complete series, HBO Max has you covered with critically-acclaimed dramas you can finish in less than a day.

Ever since "The Sopranos" first aired, HBO and Max have been helping to set the standard for quality dramas, and not every series is a four-season epic saga. Whether you're in the mood for a brooding detective drama or you'd rather get lost in a steamy romance, there's a series for you. Grab the popcorn and switch your phone to "do not disturb" to settle in with one of the five best HBO Max shows you can binge-watch in just a day.